This TikTok-approved hot brush has 35k five-star reviews – and it's reduced by 35% on Amazon

When it comes to getting a salon-worthy blow dry at home, there’s one tool that leaves the others standing in terms of popularity with the TikTok beauty influencer crew - we’re talking about the Revlon One-Step Volumiser of course!

The all-in-one hair dryer and styler is still the number one hair tool on TikTok, where it’s amassed 200 million views - and counting. And if you want one, now’s the time because it’s massively reduced on Amazon, where - by the way - it has over 35,000 positive reviews.

So what’s all the fuss? We took a detailed look at the device, and the verified shopper reviews and asked a hair-styling expert if it lives up to the hype, as well as for tips on how to use it. Read on for everything you need to know.

Firstly - the deal. At Amazon you can currently get the Revlon One-Step Volumiser for £35 instead of £62.99, which is a 44% saving. US customers can also get a discount on the classic version - it’s reduced to $32.41.

Sales on this product are frequent, but the usual discount in the UK runs in at around 35%, so you’re getting a good deal here.

What’s so good about the Revlon hot brush?

It’s a multi-use tool for medium to long hair which creates voluminous roots and curled ends. Boosted by Ionic technology, it's designed to dry hair faster with less damage, resulting in glossier and healthier-looking locks, minus the frizz.

The tool not only has the TikTok seal of approval, it also has the thumbs up from Robyn Wood, Award-winning hairdresser and founder of Perfect Silhouette Hairdressing. She says: "The Revlon styler comes in overall at an extremely competitive price for what the product offers. Not only is it good for most hair lengths and types, but the variable heat settings mean you can customise the usage for your hair type. The large barrel makes getting volume at the root easy and makes light work of styling long hair."

"The product has become a popular option for a salon blow dry at home offering a blow dry look with really minimal effort - especially for those who would struggle with a brush and hairdryer! This dryer brush smooths as it dries so eliminating the need to use additional heated appliances like tongs or straighteners meaning you can use less heat on your hair resulting in less damage.

"It enables you to get close to the root while drying with its oval-shaped barrel to help give a good root lift that will last."

How to use

Once you've towel-dried and detangled your tresses, choose between the high setting for thick or coarse hair and the low setting for fine or thinner strands. As you blow-dry each section, wrapping your locks around the heated barrel, you'll be able to create long-lasting volume and amazing curls.

Robyn adds: "Reviews recommend hair needs to be around 80% dry before using – it can be used on wet hair however, users say for best results, either dry or 80% will allow for the best results."

She has the following styling tips to add:

Style in sections: to make sure the brush is most effective, style the hair in sections. This way you can get closer to the root, get a better finish and it saves time.

to make sure the brush is most effective, style the hair in sections. This way you can get closer to the root, get a better finish and it saves time. Tips on root lift: when taking a section in the brush, for maximum volume, over-direct the hair to the opposite side of the section. A blast on the cool setting on the last few strokes will help ensure the volume will last.

when taking a section in the brush, for maximum volume, over-direct the hair to the opposite side of the section. A blast on the cool setting on the last few strokes will help ensure the volume will last. For a smooth straighter finish: hold the brush horizontally and go into the hair, slowly rolling the brush as you run it down the hair. Depending on the thickness of your hair, you may need to go in at the front and back of your section to ensure you reach every part of the section.

hold the brush horizontally and go into the hair, slowly rolling the brush as you run it down the hair. Depending on the thickness of your hair, you may need to go in at the front and back of your section to ensure you reach every part of the section. For the bouncy blow dry look: take roughly 2x2 inch sections and hold the brush vertically. Keep twisting the brush away from the face as you pull it down your hair to create a tight twist. Leave this twist to cool like this or pin it up to the head and move on to the next. Once all the sections have been dried, run your hands through the ends to break up the twists for that pro-bouncy blow-dry look!

What are Amazon verified shoppers saying about it?

Reviewers are thrilled with the quick drying time - with the general consensus that most are done in “half the time” that they usually take with their hair dryer. The amount of time the finished style holds was also praised multiple times.

"This Revlon hairbrush/dryer has now become my new best friend," read one. "I absolutely love this. The amount of volume it gives your hair without being static is incredible. I've used on really wet hair and dried it in four layers in less than 10 mins and feels so soft. I cannot stop ranting about it. This is a must!!!"

Another happy customer wrote: "I saw this on TikTok and thought that I must give it a try! It's perfect! I no longer use a hairdryer and this keeps my hair styled for 2 days! It's super easy to use and very powerful! I can imagine this will work for most hair types!"

Hair health is another plus point that’s repeated again and again. One review writes: “I was concerned about the heat damaging my hair, but this tool has ceramic coating to protect your locks from excessive heat exposure. I've noticed that my hair feels softer and healthier since I started using it regularly.”

Reviews from verified shoppers gave the Revlon tool a massive thumbs up for being easy to use and cutting styling time in half

Ease of use was another point given a big thumbs up. Says one shopper: “I'm no hairstyling expert, but this tool is incredibly easy to use. It has multiple heat and speed settings, allowing you to customize your styling experience. The 360-degree swivel cord makes it easy to reach every section of your hair.”

Are there any quibbles? Some shoppers had issues with the product being too heavy and noisy. (It weighs in at 700g / 1.54 pounds)

They also note that it’s not a product for use with short hair, and some reviewers with thick or especially frizzy hair were underwhelmed with the results.