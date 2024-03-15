Meghan Markle's famous friends Kris Jenner and Abigail Spencer among first to support new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle had a surprise for fans on Thursday when she revealed the details of her brand new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard - and it already has the backing of her famous friends.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, shared news of her latest venture with a brand new Instagram page and already has a total following of 315,000 followers.

© Stefanie Keenan Abigail and Meghan are very close friends

Among the list of celebrity names following the Duchess' new account, are Kris Jenner, Abigail Spencer, Elle Macpherson, Mindy Kaling, and Misha Nonoo.

Also on the list is, Mandana Dayani, who was president of Archewell from 2021 to 2022. Mandana even shared a message on her Instagram account when the news was launched.

Mandana was president of Archewell from April 2021 to June 2022

It read: "Such a big day!! Can't wait for all that is to come. Follow @americanrivieraorchard for more, it's going to be incredible!" and was shared alongside a screenshot of the brand's Instagram page.

Other close friends of Meghan couldn't wait to show their support. Kelly McKee Zajfen and Heather Dorak were also among the first to follow the new brand. Just weeks ago Kelly and Heather were pictured enjoying a big family ski trip with Meghan and the Sussexes.

Kelly couldn't be prouder of her friend and following the news also shared a message on her Instagram account. She wrote: "Couldn't be more proud of you and what's to come. Stay tuned!!!! @americanorchard. Love you M."

As well as the launch of the new page, Meghan shared a teaser trailer of what's come. The stylish clip had a vintage theme and showed the mother-of-two cooking in a beautiful stone kitchen.

WATCH: The Duchess of Sussex introduces American Riviera Orchard with stylish teaser

The video then showed the Duchess arranging white hydrangeas and roses, as well as catching a glimpse of Meghan, filmed from afar, donning a billowing black floor-length dress. The idyllic, stylised clip was set to Nancy Wilson's I Wish You Love.

Also shared on the page was the brand's logo which is written in gold calligraphy and was shared over nine posts. The images confirmed the brand would be based in Montecito, where she and Harry built a new life with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, following their departure from the UK in 2020.

© Instagram Meghan launched the lifestyle brand on Thursday

Whilst the exact details of what the brand will cover haven't been confirmed, PA reported that a trademark application filed on 2 February this year showed the company wishes to offer downloadable and printed recipe books, table wear, textiles, jams, and marmalades, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office website.

This isn't the first time Meghan has created her own lifestyle brand. Prior to marrying her husband, she had a successful blog named, The Tig, which she formerly described as "a conversation between girlfriends".

The page would not only cover fashion and beauty but also insights into Meghan's life as an auditioning actress as well as inspirational messages. The page was discontinued in 2017.