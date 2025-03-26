Meghan Markle just shared the beauty products she loves & some affordable hidden gems made the cut

It's official, Meghan Markle has good taste. With her glowing skin and lashes that appear to go on forever, the Duchess of Sussex is a true modern beauty icon. And, lucky for us, she has officially revealed the beauty products she loves and relies on to get her fresh, natural look. I've decided to gather them all together in one place so we can swot up together, and find out what the products promise to do.

© WireImage Meghan's finally revealed her beauty secrets and we're taking notes

In case you've missed it, on Meghan's new shopping vertical on her website she has "handpicked and curated" a collection of the things she loves. In this article I'm going to reveal the products she list, with a description about the products. I will also share if any of the HELLO! team rate her faves.

I'll be honest, I was expecting some bigger names, but I love that she's giving a shout out to more niche, smaller businesses. I love discovering new brands and it looks like Meghan often reaches for clean beauty brands, which are good for sensitive skin.

Meghan's Skincare Faves

© Getty The Affordable Moisturizer At this point I'm starting to question who doesn't love the Weleda Skin Food, $15.20 / £8. There are so many celebrities who rave about this moisturizer. From Victoria Beckham to Hailey Bieber, and now Meghan. I have to say, she's got great taste, it really is a brilliant skincare product - and it's super affordable.

© Getty Images The All Skin Types Exfoliator Meghan's complexion is left radiant and polished, because she loves the ARCONA Cranberry Gommage, $47.60 / £79, which purifies and decongests skin. This works for all skin types.

© Netflix The Pink Collagen Jelly Cream Ooh this is an unexpected fave in the mix - but it turns out that Meghan is real fan of the Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream, $14.90 / £25.99. It states that you can expect glass skin with this transparent jelly cream, and it's particularly good for dark spots. One happy shopper says: "Y'all, when I say that this collagen jelly is the most effective, hydrating, luxurious feeling facial jelly that I have EVER used. When I first decided to purchase this product, I was very skeptical about all of the hype but now I’m here to tell y'all, IT IS WORTH ALL OF THE HYPE!!!! The first time that I put this on my face I was shocked at how there was basically no scent at all to this stuff and how unbelievably amazing it made my face glow afterwards. I will be running for checkout the next time that this stuff has a really good sale going on because I need to officially stock up on multiples of this amazing pink jelly in a jar."

© Sussex royal The Serum Stick I'm not surprised Tatcha is on the list of her go-to beauty prouds. First of all, her makeup artist best friend Daniel Martin works in partnership with the brand and second of all, it's really really good. In the list she has two must-haves. First up, the Tatcha Serum Stick, $49 / £49, which is a concentrated treatment and touch-up balm packed with 80% squalane, hyaluronic acid, and Japanese lemon balm to target dryness and signs of aging.



© Getty Images The TikTok Fave Dewy Skin Cream Second on the list is the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, $89 / £67, which is one of the best moisturizers out there. Seriously, if you've not tried it yet, get on board. It helps plump and hydrate the skin and contributes to a dewy, healthy glow. What's more, it helps to protect against pollution and stress.



© Getty Images The Gentle Cleanser Meghan's cleanser she loves is the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser, $17.99 / £18.80, a daily face wash for normal to dry, sensitive skin. It's formulated with La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal spring water, niacinamide, and ceramide-3. The gentle cream formula helps restore skin comfort and retains essential moisture, leaving the skin feeling comfortable and hydrated.

© Getty Images The Boujie Mask Set Self care always includes a decent face mask, and Meghan often reaches for the Tata Harper Multi-Masking Set, $245 / £195. This is described as "your mask arsenal" to cover all of your bases, no matter what comes your way.



© Getty Images The Moisture Sheet Mask Sarah Chapman products featuring on the list is no surprise - she loves the world renowned facialist. Her top pick from the skincare range? Turns out Meghan's a fan of the Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3D Moisture Sheet Mask, $22.40 / £14.40. This therapeutic-strength mask is all about instant hydrating, soothing and plumping results.

Meghan's Kissable Lip Products

© Getty Images The Nude Lip Oil Meghan chose the award-winning Saint Jane Lip Oil, $28 / £21.63. Meghan loves the shade Bliss (a nude shimmer), and it's described as deeply hydrating. The silky lip oil is infused with thoughtfully sourced, antioxidant-rich ingredients and contains Chamomile, Vitamin C and Aloe.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Popular Lip Butter Another celebrity fan of the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, $24 / £23 - this is a cult fave for a reason. The silky vegan balm hydrates and soothes dry lips in seconds. Whether you decide to butter up on the go or apply at bedtime as a nourishing overnight mask, you'll be happy with your kissable lips.



© Shutterstock The Famous Lip Sleeping Mask Who doesn't love a lip mask that works while you sleep? Turns out Meghan is a fan of the Instagram famous Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24 / £15.75. This is a nourishing treatment that softens, smoothens and intensely nourishes your lips, Vitamin C helps protect and boost lip skin, while Coconut Oil nourishes and softens lips for long-lasting moisture.

© Getty Images The Affordable Lip Ointment Boy, another lip care product - this is definitely Meghan's desert island beauty must-have. She no doubt has one in every purse she owns. Another fave she lists on her website is the affordable Lucas Papaw Ointment, $8.78 / £12.98. Fans love this and compare it to a more luxe Vaseline.

The Eye Products Meghan Reaches For

© Shutterstock The Rose Quartz Eyeshadow Palette Meghan has revealed her love of a clean beauty brand, headed up by Jane Iredale. Jane Iredale saw first-hand how conventional makeup undermined skin health and set out to make a change. Her PurePressed Eyeshadow Palette, $36 / £35, is a carefully curated trio of complementary shadows that add depth and dimension with easy-to-create, nuanced looks. It's gentle and safe for sensitive eyes.

© Netflix The Gentle Mascara If you love a tube mascara, you'll be a fan of Meghan's fave. The Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara, $26 / £11.95, is Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and approved and it's clinically proven to be gentle enough for sensitive eyes and safe for contact lens wearers.

© Getty Images The Soft Eye Liner MAC Cosmetics is a hero brand for a lot of people, and Meghan is no different. It turns out she's a fan of the Eye Kohl Crayon, $24 / £20. The photo of the product she used was the 'Teddy' bronze brown shade.

Meghan's Face Products - Including Her Fave Foundation

© Getty Images The Clean Foundation Hands up if you were expecting the Giorgio Armani Foundation? I certainly was. But apparently Meghan has a new go-to and it's the No Makeup Makeup Foundation, $55. The weightless 4-in-1 formula conceals, corrects, camoflages and diffuses in a single-step, functioning as color-corrector, redness-corrector, concealer and foundation in one. One fan on Amazon writes: "I've never had a product that so perfectly matched my skin tone! I can actually see it adapt to my undertones when I blend the product. I wear it every day, and it's so easy to apply in a minute or two before work. I have dry skin and it doesn't settle into my dry spots like my liquid foundation. It also feels so lightweight like I'm not even wearing any makeup! It's definitely a new staple in my daily makeup routine, and I'm buying one for my mom too!" Sadly, it's not available outside of the US, but if you're reading this in the UK it's believed to be very similar to Lisa Eldridge's Seamless Skin Foundation, £44.



© ,Getty Images The Luminizer Of Dreams The first product Meghan reveals on her website is the award-winning multi-use cream Luminizer by rms beauty, $40 / £39.



This highlights skin with a light-reflective, natural dewy, glow and it's formulated with skin-loving, organic ingredients that nourish as they illuminate.



© FilmMagic The Multi-Purpose Illuminator You can tell an illuminizer is one of Meghan's favourite products - let's be honest, you just have to see a photo of her to know that. But now she's confirmed her faves, and she loves the Saie Glowy Super Gel, $28 / £22, which is a multi-purpose product. You simply apply 1-2 pumps all over or use under your foundation, or your tinted moisturizer. It's a real gem for your makeup bag.

How Meghan's Beauty Tastes Have Changed

In the past, Meghan has stressed that eyelash curlers are "the one product" she couldn't live without and while she hasn't shared the go-to pair she uses on her new website, she has spoken about the mascara she loves and even the eyeshadow palette she reaches for.

Back when she starred in the TV show Suits, Meghan was asked about her all-time favourite beauty product, and her answer was the YSL Touche Eclat Concealer, $40 / £24.40. It blends, it’s compact and if you’ve worked a 17 hour day and have nothing else on, you will still look relatively alive. The products she's mentioned in the past don't really show up in this list, though - apart from her go-to hair products, they've largely remained the same . I love that this list feels new and fresh and different. Are you ready to find out more?

Editor Verdict On Meghan's Chosen Beauty Products

I've loved finding out Meghan's fave beauty products - it's like having a peek inside her beauty room. I wish she added more of a description about why she loves the product, but perhaps going forward she may do more of that. A lot of these products are fairly reasonably priced and some are even super affordable. I personally love Weleda and Tatcha, and rate both the products. I would love to try her go-to foundation - I've never heard of this brand before, but now I'm eager to try.