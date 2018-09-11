Countdown is on! Sarah Ferguson steps out one month before Princess Eugenie's wedding The second royal wedding of the year is just around the corner…

The countdown to the second royal wedding of the year is well and truly on. Sarah, Duchess of York was all smiles as she stepped out on Tuesday to attend a charity day in London, and while the mother-of-two was supporting a great cause, we think the reason behind her high spirits could well be related to her daughter Princess Eugenie's imminent wedding.

Sarah, who is founder patron of Street Child charity, attended the annual BGC fundraising day, when stars lend their support and turn traders for the day in the City. The Duchess looked lovely in a royal blue dress which she paired with a navy jacket, proudly wearing a Street Child sticker on her lapel. Her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are global ambassadors for the charity.

Mel C and Sarah Ferguson posed for photos on the trading floor

Sarah was pictured mingling with other stars including Jimmy Carr and Melanie C. Other famous faces on the trading floor included Vernon Kay, Victoria Pendleton, Nicole Scherzinger, Frank Bruno, Olly Murs, John Terry and the Countess of Wessex.

The annual fundraiser poignantly marks the tragic events of 11 September, raising money for a number of charities by moving stock on the trading floor, in memory of the 658 friends and colleagues and the 61 Eurobrokers employees who were tragically killed in the Twin Towers attack in 2001. Sarah certainly looked very happy to be playing trader for the day – having a good giggle as she took to the phones to secure some deals.

The Duchess helped seal some deals

In just over a month's time, the Duchess will be making a very high-profile appearance, attending the wedding of her daughter Princess Eugenie in Windsor. Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank will marry on Friday 12 October in the same venue where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot back in May.

And royal fans can expect a few tears! Proud mum Sarah has previously opened up about what is sure to be an emotional day, when she will be reunited with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, the Queen and other members of the royal family. "I do understand why mothers cry at weddings now," she confessed on The One Show. "All my life I've thought: 'What is she crying for? It's lovely, it's a great day.' But it's just the little one, my little girl."

