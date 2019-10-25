Victoria Beckham's long eyelashes look incredible in new photo – find out her secret The star's lashes are our new beauty goal

Victoria Beckham is one of those women who really seems to have it all – gorgeous husband and kids, successful career, looks, brains, humour, and now….. really long eyelashes. Yes, the former Spice Girl just wowed us with her super long lashes in a new Instagram photo and it's just not fair. Posing whilst having her hair styled for a photoshoot, Victoria wrote: "Great shoot!!! Loved wearing @marykatrantzou love her! Kisses Vb." In the close-up snap, Victoria is seen looking upwards with her lashes on display; in fact, her upper eyelashes are so long they even touch her eyebrows!

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Granted, VB's lashes could well be falsies, however, we know the fashion designer uses certain products to achieve the luscious lash look so they could well be natural. Speaking to Into The Gloss in the past, Victoria credited the eyelash growth serum Latisse as her secret weapon. She said: "Then I have Latisse, which I use on my brows as well as my lashes. A lot of people outside of America may not have heard of this—it’s a prescription product that stimulates hair growth."

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite £10 (or less!) beauty buys she can't live without

The mum-of-four revealed that the product comes with brushes which go with the drops and uses it on the bottom part of her eyelashes. Victoria warns against getting Latisse in your eye as she says, you can get brown spots. The star heard of the product through her brow beautician Anastasia Soare, who she visits when in Los Angeles.

MORE: The best beauty advent calendars for 2019: From Marks & Spencer to John Lewis, Boots No7 & MORE

Victoria recently shared a fun throwback photo of herself as Posh Spice to promote her new makeup range. She wrote: "Posh likes to use @victoriabeckhambeauty Lip Definer No. 2 + 3. What’s #yourperfectnude? X Kisses VB."