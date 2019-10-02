Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she rarely leaves home without The fashion designer-turned-beauty mogul loves her crystals for positive energy...

Victoria Beckham has revealed in an Instagram video that she rarely leaves home without a collection of crystals. In the video, a gorgeous array of little crystals can be seen strewn across a marble countertop and Victoria explains: "The other thing that I love are these little crystals seeds that I keep in a little pouch. These are little tiny crystal seeds that I'll sometimes plant in plants around the house, they're good for energy. They make me feel good. Quite often I carry a bag of these as well." The 45-year-old also added the caption: "Little crystals I keep in a pouch x."

We spoke to Amiee Carlton, the founder of Liferocks, who told us that carrying around crystals is, in fact, beneficial. "They can be supportive to have them on your body," she said. "I also like to meditate with them at home. I use bigger pieces and still find I can get the same balance."

She added: "If you have a small crystal I suggest keeping it next to your skin. Crystals vibrate and have a vibrational field that extends around them. If the stone is small, the vibrational field will be smaller so have it close to your skin to encourage entrainment between you and the stone."

Victoria shared the video on Instagram

We wonder whether Victoria keeps any crystals in her bedroom – if she does, she better be careful that they don't get lost in all the mess! On Monday the designer shared a hilarious video to Instagram that revealed just how relatable she is. The former Spice Girl was showing her followers her outfit of choice for her high-profile outing to Sotheby's in London, and Victoria just so happened to be standing in her bedroom. Unfortunately, the doting mother-of-four didn't realise that she'd left her pyjamas on the floor until it was too late!

As she moved towards the mirror, Victoria spotted her PJs strewn on the floor and hilariously remarked: "Oh, get my pyjamas out the way!" and kicked them out of view. But a stray pair of nightwear couldn't distract from Victoria's dazzling all-black ensemble, straight from her new SS20 Victoria Beckham collection.

Victoria looked flawless at the Sotheby's event

Victoria attended the glamourous event with her friend and hairdresser, Ken Paves, but was also spotted with Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria who had flown in from LA to spend some time with the Beckhams.

