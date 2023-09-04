Victoria Beckham breaks down her makeup routine and this product is her 'all-time favourite'

The former Spice Girl revealed the coloured eyeliner she is currently obsessed with...

Victoria Beckham adores a dramatic eyeshadow moment just as much as the next beauty obsessive, but how exactly does she achieve her signature smoky eye?

Thanks to the most recent instalment in her candid Instagram video tutorial series, we have the answer.

Naturally, her eponymous beauty brand plays a part, and now we're itching to recreate her party-perfect smoky eye, worn to her son Romeo's 21st birthday party.

In a video shared with her 31.4m followers, the entrepreneur revealed that she started, as always, with a white eyeliner, her brand's Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil.

Victoria praised the makeup artist-approved trick, crediting the pencil with making her eyes look more "sparkly and awake".

The 49-year-old revealed that she then goes in with her Smoky Eye Brick in the shade 'Signature', featuring earthy neutrals, designed specifically for everyday wear. "Whether it's day or night it is my go-to, I love how I can really get the definition in the arch of my eye," Victoria explained.

She then outlined how she had injected her look with a splash of calculated colour coordination.

Satin Kajal Eyeliner in 'Olive' - Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria used an "all-time favourite", her brand's Satin Kajal Eyeliner in the shade 'Olive' to echo the rich hue of her dress. "I love how I am bringing a subtle bit of colour into my smoky eye," she said.

Matching your eyeliner to your outfit? This is a beauty hack towards which we needn't direct any scepticism. A muted hint of colour around the eye to tonally tie your makeup in with your ensemble is a great way of exuding polish.

She then topped off her look with lashings of her new Vast Lash mascara, promising a "Miami-proof" level of smudge resistance.

Now to recreate VB's party look…