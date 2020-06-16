David Walliams looks incredible as a woman – see photo The BGT judge used a gender swap app to transform into a lady

David Walliams stunned fans on Tuesday after revealing a very feminine transformation. The Britain's Got Talent judge used a gender swap app to see what he would look like as a member of the opposite sex – and he looks stunning as a woman!

David shared the results of his experiment on social media, admitting he even found himself attractive after temporarily swapping gender roles. Posting a side-by-side image, David looks beautiful with long, wavy dark hair, perfectly groomed eyebrows and long fluttery eyelashes.

Captioning the pic, he wrote: "I actually really fancy me." Fans appeared to agree with him, with many sharing their disbelief over the photo. Even Elizabeth Hurley found the photo pleasing to the eye, commenting: "Me too."

One fan wrote: "We all fancy you too." While others joked that David may now have more luck winning over Simon Cowell. "Simon will be impressed," joked one. While another added: "Maybe you’ll have a shot with Simon Cowell now," followed by several crying with laughter emojis.

David's post comes after he and Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas apologised for using blackface makeup during some sketches on the comedy show. Posting a statement on Twitter, he wrote: "Matt & I have both spoken publicly in recent years of our regret that we played characters of other races. Once again we want to make it clear that it was wrong & we are very sorry."

The programme has been pulled from several catch-up and streaming services - including NOW TV, Britbox and BBC iPlayer – amid the heightened global spotlight on racism following the deaths of several black people at the hands of the police in recent months.

Explaining its decision to remove the show from its catch-up service, the BBC said “times have changed” since Little Britain was first aired in 2003. The pair’s other comedy series, Come Fly With Me, which aired in 2010 and also featured blackface, was removed from BritBox, the joint streaming service between ITV and the BBC, six months ago.

