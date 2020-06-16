Princess Diana's favourite perfume is the perfect summer scent - and you can still buy it today One for your beauty wish-list...

Diana, Princess of Wales may have passed away over 20 years ago, but her timeless beauty still lives on. From her iconic dress sense to her classic makeup and hair looks, she is still very much in our hearts. The former wife of Prince Charles was certainly ahead of her time - sporting blue eyeliner before it was cool, vampy black kohl, slicked-back hair and even red nail polish back in the day. But what was her favourite perfume? According to online site Celebrity Fragrance Guide, the blonde beauty had a few favourites that she often spritzed - and one of them was Penhaligon's Bluebell, which you can still buy today. Priced at £110, the fresh and fruity fragrance has citrus headnotes, mixed in with essences of Lily of the Valley, jasmine and rose, as well as a drop of clove and cinnamon.

Princess Diana had a timeless beauty look

The stunning scent comes in the brand's iconic boudoir-style bottle and with its pretty blue bow - it would look beyond gorgeous on your dressing table.

Bluebell, £110, Penhaligon's

The mother of Princes William and Harry often had her makeup applied by Mary Greenwell. In 2017, Mary gave her top beauty tips she used on the princess in a YouTube video which featured on Lancôme's creative director, Lisa Eldridge's, channel.

Mary said: "I was so privileged to do her make-up for a few years before her untimely death. She was an icon. Her makeup was very, very simple." Mary also revealed that Diana enjoyed having her makeup applied, and the professional said that Diana had wonderful skin and amazing eyelashes. "Princess Diana had amazing lashes … I would never have used fake lashes with her."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Mary Greenwell's interview with HELLO! about Princess Diana

She also explained that the royal really enjoyed being pampered. "The Princess loved having makeup put on. For her it was one time she could always relax. It was always really lovely chatting with her."

MORE: How Princess Diana broke royal protocol with her manicure

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.