7 affordable candles with the most luxurious scents These scented candles are our favourites under £20

Who doesn't love a gorgeous scented candle? Particularly when we are spending so much time in our homes. They make a lovely gift for a friend or family member in isolation, too - and if you don't want to stretch the budget, there are plenty of brilliant affordable options with beautiful, unique scents. Whether your fragrance of choice is floral, fruity or nostalgic, we've rounded up our favourite options under £20…

Best luxury-for-less scented candle

You would never guess this elegantly scented candle costs just £10! If you love fig fragrances, this one's for you - and we love the subtle glass jar with the minimal label on the side.

Fig & Vetivert Scented Candle, £10, John Lewis

Best statement scented candle

Express yourself with these statement ceramic candles! Choose your hand gesture from a thumbs-up to a-okay and the pinky promise sign - they come in a range of on-trend muted hues, too.

Impressions Tobacco Vanilla Candle, £16, Trouva

Best unique scented candle

This would make the ideal gift for a bookworm, right? The 'vintage bookshop' scent is described as 'a musky blend of oud wood and smoky driftwood', and it's a hit with online shoppers. It's made with 100 per cent soy wax, too, which is a sustainable and natural alternative to paraffin wax.

Bookshop candle, £10, Etsy

Best quirky scented candle

We love this adorable design from Monki, which would fit in ideally with more bohemian, organic homes. With a fresh cedarwood scent and pretty botanical design on the jar, it's a winner for us!

Monki abstract print cedarwood scented candle, £10, ASOS

Best affordable spa candle

Sanctuary Spa is well-loved for its affordable-but-effective products, and we love these vegan candles, which offer an impressive 260g of wax for the £12.50 price tag. The white jasmine scent is beautifully fresh, too.

Sanctuary Spa White Jasmine Candle, £12.50, Look Fantastic

Best mini scented candle

We love these adorable soy wax candles from Anthropologie, which come in a range of muted tones ideal for any neutral lover. Choose from French Cotton, Soft Linen, Sea Salt and Sage, Rose and White Musk, Fig and Sandalwood Myrrh.

Mini Blomus Scented Candle, £12, Anthropologie

Best bargain scented candle

This one's for the sparkling rosé lovers! This Pink Fizz candle from New Look costs just £3.99, and would make an adorable addition to any pastel colour scheme. The frosted pink glass jar could easily be reused once you've burnt the candle, too.

Pale Pink Ombré Pink Fizz Scented Candle, £3.99, New Look

