Christina Aguilera wows with stunning swimsuit photos The star is a mum of two

Christina Aguilera is turning up the heat with some sensational swimsuit selfies.

The Beautiful singer, 39, looked to be lapping up lockdown and took the opportunity to soak up the Californian sunshine by relaxing in her pool.

In a series of snaps posted on her Instagram page, Christina oozed Hollywood glamour as she posed in and out of the water.

Wearing her signature red lipstick the star wore a white dress in the pool and then sported a black swimsuit for another snap.

Christina protected her flawless skin with a wide-brimmed hat and stylish sunglasses too.

She encouraged her 6.9 million followers to "Drop your favourite summer emoji" in the comments section, but many took the opportunity to tell her how amazing she looked, even comparing her to Marilyn Monroe and Jessica Rabbit.

"You look INCREDIBLE,” one commented, and even Paris Hilton chimed in: "Gorgeous," she wrote.

Relaxing in her pool

Christina has also been teasing her fans with the possibility of some new music.

When she told them to "stay tuned…Friday" her followers quickly got excited, hoping for a new collaboration of some kind too.

In addition to her music career, Christina is also a mum to her son, Max, twelve - who she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman - and daughter, Summer, five from her current relationship with Matthew Rutler.

Christina looked amazing

She adores being a parent and gushed about her children to Women’s Health magazine: "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy, because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness."

Christina continued: "Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home. We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right?

"Keep our husbands and boyfriends interested, because we’re supposed to get back to sexy and keep things exciting in the bedroom."

She wore her signature red lipstick

She added: "There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?'"

