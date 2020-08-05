Alexandra Burke's hair transformation is out of this world The former X Factor star is so stylish

Alexandra Burke has been sporting long, reddish hair for a while now, but that all changed on Wednesday, when the star mixed up her hairstyle in the most incredible way.

MORE: Alexandra Burke shows off flawless curves in sizzling fitness snap

Taking to Instagram to show off her new look, Alexandra revealed that she's ditched the sleek straight hair and soft beach waves she's been rocking recently, and instead opted for a chic up-do.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How Alexandra Burke is following in Meghan Markle's footsteps

The former X Factor star has shared plenty of posts on social media in recent months, giving fans a peek into everything from her impressive exercise routine to the stunning home she shares with her footballer boyfriend Angus MacDonald.

MORE: Alexandra Burke shares rare glimpse into her romantic date

Alex's new hairstyle looks so chic

MORE: Inside Alexandra Burke's incredible home gym

When the 31-year-old isn't showing off her stunning hair transformations, she's wowing fans with her jaw-dropping figure.

In May, Alexandra caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a snap of herself posing in her garden wearing a bright green bikini, and she looked absolutely out of this world.

Fans were quick to flock to the comment section of her post to let her know just how incredible she looked. "Girl I can't. This is everything," wrote one, with another adding: "Such a stunner OMG you're so beautiful." A third noted: "Wow you look absolutely gorgeous Alex."

The former Strictly star spent the lockdown period in her beautiful £1.6million Hertfordshire home, which features not only a large wooden hot tub, but also an incredible home gym full of kettlebells, foam rollers and a leg press and a barbell bench – not to mention a Peloton bike!

As for Alexandra's living room, it has cream walls and a cream velvet armchair next to the window, alongside a silver metal table.

She has accessorised with a tropical print cushion, while an array of framed family photos are also on display.

Alexandra bought the seven-bedroom property in 2011 after making her first million.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.