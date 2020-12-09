Michelle Pfeiffer wows with swimsuit selfie inside garden of $22million mansion The actress has been married to David E. Kelley for 27 years

Michelle Pfeiffer posted a knockout swimsuit selfie on Instagram, leaving fans in disbelief that she's 62-years-old.

The Batman Returns actress treated her followers to a sun-filled photo over summer from her new, $22 million Pacific Palisades home where she was soaking up the rays by her pool.

Wearing a navy swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat, and oversized sunglasses Michelle looked chic and stunning.

WATCH: Michelle shows off her toned body inside her home gym

Her fans couldn't help but comment on her youthful appearance. "You look no different to when you filmed Scarface," one wrote, referring to the 1983 movie.

Others said: "You don't age - stunning," and plenty more gushed about how "gorgeous" and "natural" she looked.

Michelle looked radiant in her selfie

Michelle - who has two grown Claudia, 27, and Jon, 26 with TV producer husband David E. Kelley, 64 - moved into her new multi-million dollar pad in April, and she is sure to get plenty of use out of the stunning gym inside.

She keeps in shape with yoga, pilates and running, and revealed to her fans that she loves a bit of a dance workout on her treadmill too.

In addition, she ensures she eats well. Michelle used to follow a plant-based diet, but told The Sunday Times Style supplement that she is now "paleoish" after going through "a vegan phase."

This means her Paleo diet revolves around mostly fish, leans meats, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts.

Michelle and David are still happily married

Her happy marriage to David likely contributes to her glowing skin and youthfulness too, as on her 25th wedding anniversary she told her Instagram followers that he makes her feel "like the luckiest girl in the room”.

The lovebirds met in 1993 on a blind date, where they went bowling! Ten months later they were husband and wife.

Michelle had been in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia, when she met David and their son, John was born nine months after they tied the knot.

They recently rang in their 27th wedding anniversary together.

