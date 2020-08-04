Skincare influencer Caroline Hirons launches Beauty Backed to raise money for the struggling beauty industry post new restrictions Here's how you can help...

Skincare expert - and HELLO! superfan - Caroline Hirons has launched Beauty Backed - a fundraising campaign to provide financial aid and support to beauty businesses that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Supported by industry experts and influencers, as well as The British Beauty Council and BABTAC, Beauty Backed's number one goal is to raise money and support for the clinics, aestheticians, makeup artists, and therapists unable to work due to the government’s recent ban on close-contact services in the wake of lockdown.

In an emotional video on IGTV, Caroline Hirons shared the story of how the initiative started: "I texted my business partner Alex and said 'Al, we have to do something for these people that aren't earning any money. I have friends who are going bust, I have friends that have lost businesses, we have to do something. Where do we start?'" She added: "We cannot keep letting our industry be left behind when so many people have fallen through the cracks."

WATCH: Caroline tell her fans all about Beauty Backed

She visibly got upset when she read out various letters from people who work in the beauty industry who have been financially impacted by the lockdown, and are still struggling.

So how can you help? Visit the Beauty Backed Go Fund Me page to donate - 100% of your donations will be dispersed via the Hair and Beauty Charity who in turn donate to the individuals and businesses who apply for help to stay afloat whilst the restrictions are still in place.