Zara Tindall and her daughters were unexpected guests during the Christmas edition of the podcast Mike Tindall co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The retired rugby player was enjoying some festive fun with his co-stars James Haskell and Alex Payne when his family popped by, and it was all captured on YouTube!

First of all, Mike and Zara's two-year-old, Lena, ran into the room where Mike was sitting and climbed up onto his knee.

"You've got a very small visitor," Alex told the down-to-earth royal, as Lena pointed at her dad's head.

"Can I have the hat?" she asked.

The little girl then took the Santa hat headband her dad was wearing and ran out of the room as Mike said: "I don't even think I can steal back the headgear."

Next, the couple's six-year-old, Mia, joined in the fun.

As the camera showed all three hosts, the door behind Mike opened again and Zara could be spotted in the background along with their oldest daughter.

Mike and Zara's two-year-old Lena was the first to gatecrash the podcast

The mum-of-two appeared to shout: "Get out, out!"

However, little Lena was undeterred as she ran back in and climbed onto her dad's lap for a hug.

"It's the whole Tindall family to the Christmas party," Alex said.

"The whole crew is here," Mike laughed. "And Mia wants to say hello as well."

His co-hosts said "Aww," and: "Merry Christmas" as Mike's older daughter walked in, clutching his Santa hat headband which she put back on her dad's head.

Zara could be spotted in the doorway as the whole family joined the fun

The little girl smiled shyly at the camera, showing off her own gold glittered antlers headband.

Zara then re-appeared in the doorway as Alex asked: "Does Z want to give us a wave from the background?"

The 39-year-old held up her hand in greeting as Lena ran back to her mum and Mia fed her dad a spoonful of cereal from the bowl she was holding before she left as well.

Mike announced the couple are expecting another baby on 9 December on an episode of the podcast.

He told his co-hosts: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way."

