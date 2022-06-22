Zara & Mike Tindall's former £1.69m mansion was a rare find – photos

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have a family home on the grounds of Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park, but before living there they resided at Hallery House in Cheltenham – which was an incredibly special place to live.

LOOK: Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's palatial home where their third child was born

The couple announced their engagement outside the house in December 2010, but the home itself remained private until it went up for sale years later. The listing explained it was a rare property being a detached townhouse and the royals sold the home for £1.2million in 2013, but by 2017 it was worth a staggering £1.69million. Take a full tour of its enchanting interiors – complete with hot tub, cinema and gym…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shares glimpse of garden at Gatcombe Park estate

The building

The townhouse is listed as a Grade II property, set over four floors with almost 5,000 square feet of space. Nick Chivers of Knight Frank who listed the property told the Daily Mail, "The Tindalls weren't here that long but they refurbished it to what it is now.

The current owners bought it from them and have gone on to improve it further by building a double garage which completes the package. The house is detached, which is pretty rare for townhouses in Cheltenham, and there are lots of great amenities close by. The basement could be used as a separate self-contained apartment, so it's a massively flexible property."

READ: Mike Tindall tells the story of meeting the royals ahead of wedding with Zara

The living room

The stunning living room has triple floor-to-ceiling sash windows, intricate ceiling mouldings and a large wood burner in the centre of the room. Mike and Zara had also furnished the space with a unique coffee table made from pebbles and a glass top, sitting on top of a cowhide rug.

The bedroom

Inside, the home has a spacious master bedroom, as well as six additional bedrooms. The master suite has three enormous bay windows with sash shutters, and is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. Nick Chivers of Knight Frank added that Mike and Zara had designed the property to look exactly how it did at the time. "The Tindalls did a great job of making it look very beautiful," he said.

Another bedroom in the home follows the same muted colour scheme, with a wooden bed frame and a cream chest of drawers painted with a floral design.

SEE: Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring has been designed to perfection

GALLERY: All the best photos from Zara and Mike's wedding day

The kitchen

According to the home's former listing, the kitchen was a major selling-point. There is a "large island with polished concrete worktops and appliances by Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel. The kitchen opens to the adjacent dining room and both have views over the garden".

The bathroom

The master bathroom upstairs features grey marble tiles, light grey walls, an enormous rainfall shower and a freestanding white bathtub. Mike and Zara also had their very own his and hers sinks.

The gym

Mike and Zara's former property also boasts its very own home gym and a large jacuzzi.

The cinema

The Tindalls had their very own home cinema, with a large flatscreen projector screen, and a comfortable brown L-shaped sofa.

The hallway

Mike and Zara had a spiral staircase with a white wooden bannister, white stairs and a cream and brown stair runner.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.