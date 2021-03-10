Best Beauty Easter Eggs to gift in 2021: From Glossybox to LookFantastic & Rituals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Easter gifting has come on leaps and bounds. Granted, you can't go wrong with a yummy chocolate Easter egg, but nowadays you can send fancy Easter hampers to loved ones who are non-chocolate lovers, home decor gifts and beautiful Easter plants, but our favourite gift has to be a beauty Easter Egg. Similar to the beauty advent calendar over Christmas, a beauty Easter Egg makes a statement, is full of treats, and makes a really special gift. Ultimately, they're a beautiful alternative to a traditional chocolate egg. Who doesn't love beauty treats?!

Shop our favourite Beauty Easter Eggs you can buy right now...

Glossybox Beauty Easter Egg for 2021

Glossybox Easter Egg, £20 for subscribers and £25 for non-subscribers, Glossybox

Glossybox's limited edition Easter Egg arrives as a speckled egg topped with a Glossy branded bow. Inside, there are 10 beauty gifts, and FYI, there are 50 special eggs containing Golden Tickets inside that will provide 50 lucky winners with a Pandora prize worth £100, as well as £50 to spend on LOOKFANTASTIC! This year’s Easter Egg launches on 26 March at 9am for subscribers and 12pm for non-subscribers and will be retail for £20 and £25 respectively.

LookFantastic Beauty Easter Egg for 2021

LookFantastic Beauty Egg, £65, LookFantastic

LOOKFANTASTIC's best-selling Beauty Egg is back for 2021 following four sell-out years. Filled with six luxury products, from brands including Rodial, Elemis, Eve Lom and COLOR WOW. Worth over £220, this limited-edition Easter Beauty Box is on sale for only £65. Current Beauty Box subscribers receive £10 off the Beauty Egg to say thank you and new customers can receive £10 off when subscribing.

Rituals Beauty Easter Egg for 2021

Rituals Easter Egg, £31.50, Look Fantastic

This Rituals Easter gift set is one to treasure. The beauty egg houses three luxurious products; The Ritual of Sakura Shower Foam 200ml, The Ritual of Sakura Hand Balm 70ml, Fleurs de l’Himalaya Eau de Parfum 15ml. With top notes of White Orchid, mixed with Himalayan Peony and a Cotton Musk base note, it's a real serene, fresh scent.

Dove Beauty Easter Egg for 2021

Dove Beauty Easter Egg, £6.99, Amazon

For £6.50, this is superb! The Dove Beauty Easter Egg features plenty of fan favourites across the Dove range. From the Coconut & Almond Hand Cream to the Deeply Nourishing Body Wash, this is a budget-friendly gift for a loved one (or yourself!).

