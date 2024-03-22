8 prettiest floral wreaths for spring & Easter decor inspiration

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 best floral wreaths for spring & Easter decor inspiration
Give your front door a spring makeover for Easter and beyond in 2024 with these pretty wreaths

10 minutes ago
best spring easter wreaths 2024
Karen Silas
Senior Lifestyle Editor
Yes, I’ve been counting down the days to the warmer season (and shopping, accordingly), but there was one moment I knew that spring had definitely sprung! 

The tell tale sign? When the home decor sections of the shops all suddenly seemed like they were in full bloom with a veritable garden of Easter and spring wreaths. 

There really is no better way to celebrate the most joy-sparking time of the year than an outdoor spring wreath or garland for your front door, with a burst of blooms and foliage. And you can find them nearly anywhere - like my favourites at Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Amazon and unique, dreamy handmade creations at Etsy.or Not On The High Street.

Transforming your door with a gorgeous wreath may be a tradition, but social media has made it an even bigger trend. In 2023 searches for “front door transformation” shot up by 85% on Pinterest as people went on the hunt for ways to upgrade the sometimes overlooked part of your home that’s actually a very important first impression.

We asked Paint & Interiors Expert Sarah Lloyd at Valspar Paint to give us the scoop on the top spring wreath trends to look for in 2024.

"The key trend to look out for this year is to make sure the wreath is in tone with your front door, this means incorporating the colour of your door into your wreath," Sarah told us. "Or, why not paint your front door to match your wreath! 

"As we’re heading into spring, colours such as light blue, purple, or pink are really on trend and will make the perfect splash as the entry to your home. White flowers, such as white achilleas, will also be popular and brighten any entrance, when incorporated into a wreath that’s against a pastel coloured door."

stacey solomon easter wreath inspiration
Stacey Solomon's pretty spring wreath-bedecked front door is still inspiring us this year

Even celebrities are hopping on to the outdoor wreath trend - who can forget when Stacey Solomon, who has her own bunny wreath at Asda, pulled out all the stops at her home, Pickle Cottage, with a huge floral archway, wreath and even a wheelbarrow filled with flowers, to show-stopping effect.

"I'm so proud of it and it’s made me so excited for warmer weather and longer days," Stacey wrote as she showed off the finished result on Instagram. 

If you are as inspired as we are, you might be wondering if you should try a natural wreath or invest in a long-lasting artificial wreath, which you can treasure for seasons to come - but does have pros and cons. 

"Artificial wreaths are less maintenance and will last longer, meaning they are probably more cost effective as they can be used every year," says decor expert Sarah. "However, a natural wreath is much more environmentally friendly, and is usually more aesthetically pleasing, therefore enhancing the look of any space. Natural wreaths also have a refreshing scent, which is something you won't get with artificial wreaths."

How I chose the best spring wreaths

There are a few factors I took into consideration when creating this list to help you find the perfect wreath for your home:

  • Spring joy factor: If I thought anyone who saw a particular wreath would instantly feel the joy of the season, it made my list. Whether because of realistic flowers, a gorgeous arrangement, or standout colours, how a wreath looks is a number one consideration.
  • Verified ratings and reviews: Wherever possible I factored in what shoppers are saying about these wreaths - if a wreath earned a less-than-stellar overall average rating it won't appear in this list.
  • Price point and size: I looked a various dimensions, from 30-70cm, and also a range of price points from under £10 to premium wreaths, so hopefully there's something for everyone in this edit.
  • Outdoor-friendly: Since this is a roundup of wreaths for your front door, all of them are apt for outdoor use. However, some, like those made from natural flowers, are best placed in a sheltered area so they'll last longer.

Shop our favourite spring wreaths for Easter and beyond

  1. 1/8

    Etsy Wild Lavender Wreath

    etsy lavender wreath.

    Etsy spring wreath

    The details

    Size: 45cm or 55cm

    Delivery: Standard £5.99 (may not arrive before Easter)

    Editor's note: “Shoppers are saying this stunning artificial wreath from Etsy shop Cottage Decor looks so real in person in fact ‘better than online’. It’s a mix of artificial flowers and foliage - lavender, eucalyptus, ivy, thistle and baby's breath – to create a show-stopping spring wreath.”

  2. 2/8

    LIGHTS4FUN Artificial Egg Wreath

    m and s easter wreath

    M&S spring wreath

    The details

    • Size: 33cm
    • Delivery: Standard, Nominated Day or Collect in Store

    Editor's note: "This fun but elegant wreath is composed of pretty pastel Easter eggs. 'Really pleased with this wreath,' said a verified M&S shopper. 'Good value too as it looks so real! Brightly coloured, not drab like a lot of artificial ones can be. Perfect size to hang out on our front door over Easter.'"

  3. 3/8

    John Lewis Bunny Ears Easter Wreath

    john lewis bunny wreath

    John Lewis Easter Wreath

    The details

    • Size: 50cm
    • Delivery options: Standard, Next or Named Day Delivery

    Editor's note: "John Lewis Easter wreaths are in the sale and they’re selling fast! My pick is this cute bunny ear wreath that will add charm to your decor for spring seasons to come. 'Its wicker shape and ears are dark brown which make the spring flowers stand out!" said a John Lewis verified shopper. "It's a really fun door accessory."

  4. 4/8

    Dunelm Artificial Floral Wreath

    dunelm floral spring wreath.

    Dunelm spring wreath

    The details

    • Size: 40cm
    • Delivery: Free same-day Click & Collect in as little as 3 hours.

    Editor's note: “This Dunelm spring wreath is such a steal at under £10. It’s earning solid reviews from shoppers, who are calling it ‘perfect’ and ‘lovely’ for both indoor or outdoor use.”

  5. 5/8

    The Letter Loft Colour Pop Bright Dried Flower Wreath

    noths natural dried flower spring wreath

    Not On The High Street spring wreath

    The details

    • Sizes: Small - 30cm; Medium - 40cm; Large - 50cm
    • Delivery: Free (will arrive after Easter)


    Editor's note: “If you’re not keen on an artificial wreath, I absolutely fell in love with this handmade dried flower wreath from Not On The High Street. Indoor use is recommended for the piece, which comes in three sizes, but you can hang it outdoors if it’s in a sheltered spot.”

  6. 6/8

    Pink Peony Spring Summer Wreath for Front Door

    B and Q peony wreath

    B&Q spring wreath

    The details

    • Size: 30cm
    • Delivery: Free

    Editor's note: "Peony wreaths have been a perennial favourite with HELLO! shoppers and this look in pretty pastels will instantly add elegance to any doorway."

  7. 7/8

    Amazon Artificial Tulip Flower Wreath

    amazon tulip wreath.

    Amazon spring wreath

    The details

    • Size: 45cm
    • Delivery options: Free standard delivery

    Editor's note: “Amazon is a great place to find spring wreaths and garlands, especially on a budget, and we've found that HELLO! readers love a tulip look! This tulip wreath is an explosion of bold coloured flowers to help your doorstep make a statement. ‘Beautiful. Makes my Front door look absolutely gorgeous!’ said one Amazon shopper.”

  8. 8/8

    The Seasonal Aisle Faux Rose Wreath

    wayfair rose floral wreath

    Wayfair spring wreath

    The details

    • Size: 70cm
    • Delivery: Two day delivery

    Editor's note: “For larger doors or when you want a big display, this premium artificial wreath is a luxurious choice. It has six types of artificial foliage, from basil to Chinese rose leaves for a dramatic, sophisticated statement.” 

