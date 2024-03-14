9 of the yummiest easter eggs to send by post to a loved one – or to order for yourself

Everyone is saying how early Easter 2024 is (Easter Sunday is March 31, FYI), and the supermarkets are already packed with Easter eggs - have you got yours stashed away yet? If you're not quite prepped, fear not, as there are plenty of Easter egg delivery services with pre-Easter delivery slots available for you to send an Easter gift to a loved one.

Whether you're thinking of sending a loved one an Easter egg gift through the post, or want to send an Easter egg to yourself (guilty!), you can choose from top brands like Cadbury and M&S Easter eggs or more niche chocolate shops, plus luxury Easter eggs for delivery too.

Rather than having to buy an Easter egg and post it yourself (cracked eggs are not ideal), these retailers offer safer solutions to send those precious chocolate gifts. From stunning hand-painted eggs to dark chocolate Easter eggs and cheap Easter eggs, you've got plenty to choose from. Take a look at our top picks for Easter egg deliveries.

How I chose the best Easter eggs to buy online

Trusted brands: These are brands that get top marks for not only delivery, but safe delivery too.

These are brands that get top marks for not only delivery, but safe delivery too. Taste : Sadly, I've not tried all of the Easter egg brands included in this Easter egg delivery service edit, but if I haven't, I know of people who have or have read the verified reviews to know they're a tasty buy.

: Sadly, I've not tried all of the Easter egg brands included in this Easter egg delivery service edit, but if I haven't, I know of people who have or have read the verified reviews to know they're a tasty buy. Delivery options: All of those included have delivery options for the Easter gifts to arrive before March 31; some have quicker delivery services available if you leave your ordering closer to Easter Sunday.

Shop the best Easter eggs to send by post...

1/ 9 Cadbury Gifts Direct Easter Eggs Cadbury Ultimate Mini Eggs Inclusion Easter Egg Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from Delivery: Standard delivery costs £3.99, weekend delivery available costing £8.99 Returns policy: If damaged or broken, a refund or replacement will be offered. Editor's note: "Cadbury's is your classic Easter egg choice and Cadbury Gifts Direct has all of your Cadbury Easter eggs in one place. Prices start from £2.50 for a small egg, up to £12 for the ultimate choccy treat." £12 at Cadbury Gifts Direct 2/ 9 Thorntons Easter Eggs Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter Egg Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from, including eggs and novelty shaped chocolate Delivery: Free delivery available Returns policy: Within 30 days of delivery Editor's note: "Kids will love, love, LOVE Thornton's cute Easter egg designs, including unicorns, dinosaurs and bunnies. There's Easter eggs for grown ups too, and novelty shaped chocolates in the form of big bunnies." £10.99 at Amazon 3/ 9 Hotel Chocolat Easter Eggs Hotel Chocolat Extra-Thick Egg Offer: Add code EASTEREGG24 to SAVE 15% when you spend £30

Choice: Over 60 Easter products to choose from Delivery: Standard delivery from £3.95, and next day delivery available from £4.95 Returns policy: Contact Hotel Chocolat for refund or exchange. Editor's note: "Hotel Chocolat is a favourite and looking at this extra-thick, chocolate packed egg, is it any wonder?" £29.45 at Hotel Chocolat 4/ 9 Harvey Nichols Easter Eggs Harvey Nichols Pretzel & Caramel Milk Chocolate Easter Egg Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from Delivery: Standard delivery from £3.95, or free click and collect in store Returns policy: Returns not available on food items Editor's note: "Talk about luxury flavours - Harvey Nichols' Easter egg selection includes this pretzel and caramel dream, plus eggs from incredible brands such as Pump Street Bakery, Chococo and Majani Chocolates." £34 at Harvey Nichols 5/ 9 Lindt Easter Eggs Lindt Gold Bunny Salted Caramel Egg Choice: Over 50 Easter products to choose from Delivery: Standard delivery costs £4.95, or free on orders over £50 Returns policy: Not specified Editor's note: "Oh the iconic Lindt gold bunny, is there anything better! Lindt has a range of not just bunnies, but Easter eggs using their delicious chocolate too." £10 at Lindt 6/ 9 Fortnum & Mason Easter Eggs Fortnum & Mason Milk Chocolate Henrietta Choice: There's at least 27 Easter products to choose from, including kids' easter eggs too Delivery: Standard delivery costs £5.95 Returns policy: Not specified Editor's notes: "Fortnum & Mason's Easter egg range has the beautifully decorated eggs you'd expect, but it's the fun range I'm obsessed with - chocolate hens, golden chocolate eggs in egg boxes and chocolate plaques." £12.95 at Fortnum & Mason 7/ 9 Chococo Easter Eggs Chococo Giant Milk Chocolate Ocean Easter Egg Choice: Choose from 34 Easter products Delivery: Standard delivery costs £3.95 Returns policy: Not specified Editor's notes: "Handmade in Dorset, Chococo's compact Easter offerings includes this beautiful ocean-themed egg, made from 47% Colombia origin milk chocolate with ocean-themed creatures inside. And how beautiful is the handpainted 'wave' pattern?" £32 at Chococo 8/ 9 Getting Personal Personalised Easter Eggs Personalised Kinder Easter Egg Details: Personalise with a name or message Delivery: Standard delivery from 75p Returns: Not accepted Editor's note: "Make it personal with this personalised Easter egg, loaded with Kinder Bueno treats. It can be personalised with a name or message up to 12 characters, iced in white Belgian chocolate." £17.99 at Getting Personal 9/ 9 Ferrero Rocher Easter Eggs Forrero Rocher Golden Easter Egg Details: 250g egg with six pralines included Delivery: Free delivery available Returns: Not accepted Editor's note: "With this Easter egg, you are really spoiling us! Honestly, if you've got a Ferrero fan, this Easter egg is for them - it's like one giant Forrero Rocher, a 250g egg made from the same hazelnut encrusted chocolate as your regular Ferrero." £28.95 at Amazon

We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.

