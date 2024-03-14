Skip to main contentSkip to footer
9 best easter eggs to shop online ahead of Easter Sunday
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 of the yummiest easter eggs to send by post to a loved one – or to order for yourself

These Easter egg delivery services will make someone's day come Easter Sunday...

23 minutes ago
Easter egg delivery services
Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
Everyone is saying how early Easter 2024 is (Easter Sunday is March 31, FYI), and the supermarkets are already packed with Easter eggs - have you got yours stashed away yet? If you're not quite prepped, fear not, as there are plenty of Easter egg delivery services with pre-Easter delivery slots available for you to send an Easter gift to a loved one.

Whether you're thinking of sending a loved one an Easter egg gift through the post, or want to send an Easter egg to yourself (guilty!), you can choose from top brands like Cadbury and M&S Easter eggs or more niche chocolate shops, plus luxury Easter eggs for delivery too.

Top 5 Easter eggs to buy online - at a glance

  1. Head to Cadbury Gifts Direct for your classic Easter eggs, including Mini Egg Easter Eggs, Creme Egg Easter Eggs and sharing boxes too. 
  2. Lindt Easter eggs are iconic, with their famous truffle centres and chocolate-shaped bunnies.
  3. If it's quick delivery you're after, Amazon has a range of Easter eggs, from cheap to expensive including top brands like Kinder, Tony's Chocolonely and Thorntons.
  4. Looking a touch of luxury? Harvey Nichols is your go-to, with incredible sounding concoctions like eggs with pretzel pieces and caramel, and blondie chocolate easter eggs with honeycomb. Yum.
  5. Hotel Chocolat has some of the most fun Easter eggs, including one that looks like a giant boiled egg! They're also famed for their extra-thick Easter eggs, stuffed with bestselling Hotel Chocolat treats.

Rather than having to buy an Easter egg and post it yourself (cracked eggs are not ideal), these retailers offer safer solutions to send those precious chocolate gifts. From stunning hand-painted eggs to dark chocolate Easter eggs and cheap Easter eggs, you've got plenty to choose from. Take a look at our top picks for Easter egg deliveries.

How I chose the best Easter eggs to buy online

  • Trusted brands: These are brands that get top marks for not only delivery, but safe delivery too.
  • Taste: Sadly, I've not tried all of the Easter egg brands included in this Easter egg delivery service edit, but if I haven't, I know of people who have or have read the verified reviews to know they're a tasty buy.
  • Delivery options: All of those included have delivery options for the Easter gifts to arrive before March 31; some have quicker delivery services available if you leave your ordering closer to Easter Sunday.

Shop the best Easter eggs to send by post...

  1. 1/9

    Cadbury Gifts Direct Easter Eggs

    Mini Egg Ultimate Egg

    Cadbury Ultimate Mini Eggs Inclusion Easter Egg

    Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from

    Delivery: Standard delivery costs £3.99, weekend delivery available costing £8.99

    Returns policy: If damaged or broken, a refund or replacement will be offered.

    Editor's note: "Cadbury's is your classic Easter egg choice and Cadbury Gifts Direct has all of your Cadbury Easter eggs in one place. Prices start from £2.50 for a small egg, up to £12 for the ultimate choccy treat."

  2. 2/9

    Thorntons Easter Eggs

    Thorntons Easter Eggs

    Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter Egg

    Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from, including eggs and novelty shaped chocolate

    Delivery: Free delivery available

    Returns policy: Within 30 days of delivery

    Editor's note: "Kids will love, love, LOVE Thornton's cute Easter egg designs, including unicorns, dinosaurs and bunnies. There's Easter eggs for grown ups too, and novelty shaped chocolates in the form of big bunnies."

  3. 3/9

    Hotel Chocolat Easter Eggs

    Hotel Chocolate Easter eggs

    Hotel Chocolat Extra-Thick Egg

    Offer: Add code EASTEREGG24 to SAVE 15% when you spend £30

    Choice: Over 60 Easter products to choose from

    Delivery: Standard delivery from £3.95, and next day delivery available from £4.95

    Returns policy: Contact Hotel Chocolat for refund or exchange.

    Editor's note: "Hotel Chocolat is a favourite and looking at this extra-thick, chocolate packed egg, is it any wonder?"

  4. 4/9

    Harvey Nichols Easter Eggs

    Harvey Nichols easter eggs

    Harvey Nichols Pretzel & Caramel Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

    Choice: Over 100 Easter products to choose from

    Delivery: Standard delivery from £3.95, or free click and collect in store

    Returns policy: Returns not available on food items

    Editor's note: "Talk about luxury flavours - Harvey Nichols' Easter egg selection includes this pretzel and caramel dream, plus eggs from incredible brands such as Pump Street Bakery, Chococo and Majani Chocolates."

  5. 5/9

    Lindt Easter Eggs

    Lindt Easter Eggs

    Lindt Gold Bunny Salted Caramel Egg

    Choice: Over 50 Easter products to choose from

    Delivery: Standard delivery costs £4.95, or free on orders over £50

    Returns policy: Not specified

    Editor's note: "Oh the iconic Lindt gold bunny, is there anything better! Lindt has a range of not just bunnies, but Easter eggs using their delicious chocolate too."

  6. 6/9

    Fortnum & Mason Easter Eggs

    Choc hen

    Fortnum & Mason Milk Chocolate Henrietta

    Choice: There's at least 27 Easter products to choose from, including kids' easter eggs too

    Delivery: Standard delivery costs £5.95

    Returns policy: Not specified

    Editor's notes: "Fortnum & Mason's Easter egg range has the beautifully decorated eggs you'd expect, but it's the fun range I'm obsessed with - chocolate hens, golden chocolate eggs in egg boxes and chocolate plaques."

  7. 7/9

    Chococo Easter Eggs

    Chococo Easter Eggs

    Chococo Giant Milk Chocolate Ocean Easter Egg

    Choice: Choose from 34 Easter products

    Delivery: Standard delivery costs £3.95

    Returns policy: Not specified

    Editor's notes: "Handmade in Dorset, Chococo's compact Easter offerings includes this beautiful ocean-themed egg, made from 47% Colombia origin milk chocolate with ocean-themed creatures inside. And how beautiful is the handpainted 'wave' pattern?"

  8. 8/9

    Getting Personal Personalised Easter Eggs

    personalised egg

    Personalised Kinder Easter Egg

    Details: Personalise with a name or message

    Delivery: Standard delivery from 75p

    Returns: Not accepted

    Editor's note: "Make it personal with this personalised Easter egg, loaded with Kinder Bueno treats. It can be personalised with a name or message up to 12 characters, iced in white Belgian chocolate."

  9. 9/9

    Ferrero Rocher Easter Eggs

    ferrero rocher egg

    Forrero Rocher Golden Easter Egg

    Details: 250g egg with six pralines included

    Delivery: Free delivery available

    Returns: Not accepted

    Editor's note: "With this Easter egg, you are really spoiling us! Honestly, if you've got a Ferrero fan, this Easter egg is for them - it's like one giant Forrero Rocher, a 250g egg made from the same hazelnut encrusted chocolate as your regular Ferrero."

We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.

