12 best Easter hampers that are just too good to resist this year

If you're desperate for Easter hamper ideas, or are ready to shop the best Easter hampers and gift sets brimming with treats, look no further than our expert edit of joy-filled hampers for the holiday.
When it comes to Easter, there's nothing that brings me more happiness than a basket chock full of goodies, from wine to savoury snacks and of course, sweets! (In my personal experience as a shopping editor, chocolate Easter eggs are a crowd-pleaser for every-bunny).
And I know I’m not alone, so I went on my own Easter hunt for the most egg-cellent Easter hampers out there for the ultimate gift to share, for yourself or your friends and family.
Best Easter Hampers 2024 at a glance
TRENDING EASTER HAMPERS
M&S Easter Afternoon Tea Hamper, £50
Cadbury Easter Hamper, £31.50 (WAS £35)
John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper, £60
Cartwright & Butler The Easter Gift Hamper, £70
EASTER HAMPERS UNDER £50
Thorntons Easter Family Sharing Hamper, £50
Amazon Pick n Mix Sweets and Chocolate Easter Gift, £18.99
Etsy Personalised Easter Gift Set Hamper, £21
Prestige Hamper Cheese and Wine Basket, £36.99
LUXURY EASTER HAMPERS
Harvey Nichols Happy Easter Hamper, £275
Hotel Chocolat Abundantly Easter Hamper, £150
Fortnum & Mason The Easter Hamper, £140
I’ve rounded up the best Easter hampers, baskets and gift boxes out there, and they're filled with everything from Easter eggs to hot cross buns, traditional simnel biscuits and bottles of bubbly.
And of course I’ve included spring favourites you’ll love from the likes of M&S, John Lewis, Cadbury, Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and more, which have created the ultimate Easter treats for your loved ones.
How I chose the best Easter 2024 hampers
- The treats: You’ll find a range of Easter goodies inside from chocolate Easter eggs and gourmet sweets to savoury delicacies to sample and share. I've also made sure to include a variety of hampers to appeal to adults and children, too.
- Trusted brands: Our selection comes from brands and retailers that we know HELLO! Shoppers know, love and trust, from Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer.
- The packaging: I’m a sucker for a gorgeous hamper (and a cute re-usable box or wicker basket) so the more spring joy it brings, and the prettier the presentation, the better!
Best Easter hampers of 2024 to shop now
1/12
M&S Easter Afternoon Tea Wicker Hamper
Marks & Spencer Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Choccy Eggs Net (130g)
- Heritage Tea Tin (250g)
- Easter Bunny Biscuit Barrel Tin (230g)
- Easter Spiced Biscuits (200g)
- Lemon Raspberry and White Chocolate Cake (375g)
Small Wicker Basket (H410mm x W345mm x D220mm)
Delivery info
- Free nominated day delivery
Editor's note: “Marks & Spencer's Easter Hamper is packed - and we mean packed - with all the good stuff, including a Lemon Raspberry and White Chocolate Cake, and one of the cutest Easter bunny biscuit tins we’ve ever seen. It all arrives in a stylish dark stained wicker basket - perfection!”
2/12
Cadbury Easter Chocolate Sharing Basket
Cadbury Easter Hamper
What's inside
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy MIlk Freddo Faces Milk Chocolate Egg (96g)
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy White Chocolate Buttons Egg 98g.
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Buttons Egg 98g.
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Egg (96g)
- 1 x Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80g. Approx 25 Mini Eggs in each bag
- 1 x Maynards Bassetts Jelly Babies Chicks Bag 130g
- 1 x Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Bar 110g
- 1 x Cadbury Mini Creme Egg Bag 78g
- 1 x Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Eggs 120g 3 Pack
Wicker hamper (14") with fastenings included
Delivery info
- Next Day Delivery: £6.95 (Guaranteed delivery next day if order placed before 4pm)
- Standard Delivery: £3.99
- Expedited Delivery: £5.95
Editor's note: “A Cadbury chocolate lover's dream, this variety hamper has something for the whole family. It comes with a gift wicker hamper, and with a price tag of just £35, who could resist?”
3/12
Harvey Nichols Happy Easter Hamper
Harvey Nichols Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Harvey Nichols X Hine Cigar Reserve XO Cognac 50ml
- Harvey Nichols Premier Cru Brut Champagne NV 750ml
- Angostura Bitters 3.7ml
- Harvey Nichols Creme de Cassis 50ml
- Harvey Nichols Emmental Straws 120g
- Harvey Nichols Raspberry and Chocolate Champagne Truffles 135g
- Harvey Nichols Almond, Pistachio and Rose Petal Honey 375g
- Harvey Nichols White Chocolate Coated Strawberries 150g
- Harvey Nichols Rose and Cardamom Caramels 100g
- Harvey Nichols Mixed Praline & Gianduja Mini Eggs 150g
- Harvey Nichols Pretzel & Caramel Milk Chocolate Egg 300g
- Harvey Nichols Lemon Mini Shortbread Biscuits 150g
- Harvey Nichols Rose and Pistachio Nut Butter 180g
- Harvey Nichols Turmeric, Lemon Myrtle & Ginger Teabags x 15
- Harvey Nichols Milk, Dark & White Chocolate Florentine Selection 220g
- Harvey Nichols Lemon Curd 295g
Dark wicker Harvey Nichols hamper
Delivery info
- Named day delivery: £5.95
Editor's note: “Who wouldn’t love to indulge in Harvey Nichols’ luxurious Happy Easter hamper (or receive it as a gift, hint hint). Filled with sophisticated flavours - Raspberry and Chocolate Champagne Truffles, Rose and Cardamom Caramels, Harvey Nichols X Hine Cigar Reserve XO Cognac and Turmeric, Lemon Myrtle & Ginger Tea, and even what you'll need for a Kir Royale cocktail, for example - this hamper is for lovers of all things gourmet.”
4/12
John Lewis Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper
John Lewis Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Macarons de Pauline Fraise - Pistache - Citron x 6 72g
- Clarence & Bean Gourmet Coconut Ice 150g
- Candy Kittens Eton Mess Sweets 140g
- Maxwell & Franks Square Chocolate Cake with Gold Star and Gold Glitter 230g
- New English Teas Afternoon Tea 10 Tea Bags 20g
- Thursday Cottage Handmade Strawberry Jam 112g
- SHOE Truly Handmade Shortbread with Rich Dark Chocolate 170g
- Cartwright & Butler Raspberry Lemonade 250ml
- Cartwright & Butler Elderflower Presse 250ml
Lidded hamper
Delivery info
- Standard Delivery: Free
- Click & Collect: Free
- Next or Named Day Delivery: £7.50
Editor's note: “How delish does this hamper look!? It’s currently trending on John Lewis and I can see why. The afternoon tea gift hamper is spring ready with handmade strawberry jam, New English Teas Afternoon Tea Bags, Cartwright & Butler Raspberry Lemonade and Elderflower Presse and our favourite, macarons. The perfect flavours to jump into spring!”
5/12
Amazon Pick n Mix Sweets and Chocolate Easter Gift
Amazon Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Wispa, Flake, Dairy Milk Little Bar, Curlywurly, Fudge, Chomp, Aero, Kitkat, Yorkie, Toffeecrisp, Munchies, Rolo
- Assorted Pick n Mix Retro Sweets (360g)
Wicker-look printed box
Delivery info
- Next-day delivery available
Editor's note: "If you’re looking for a budget-friendly Easter hamper with fast delivery, Amazon comes to the rescue with this top rated collection of sweets in a ‘wicker’-style box. Not only is it chock full of classic favourites, it also has next-day delivery, so there’s no reason to miss out on a very hoppy Easter.”
6/12
The Easter Hamper from Fortnum & Mason
Fortnum & Mason Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Cotton Tail Biscuits, 135g
- Spring Cup, 20 Silky Tea Bag Tin, 50g
- Easter Simnel Biscuit Tin, 150g
- Milk Chocolate Coated Praline Biscuit
- Easter Hot Cross Bun Shortbread, 160g
- Easter Carrot Sweets, 250g
- Happy Bunnies Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, 225g
- Little Rainbow Chocolate Eggs, 125g
- Raspberry & Rhubarb Conserve, 195g
Medium Wicker F&M logo Hamper (H33.5cm x W51.5cm x D24.5cm)
Delivery info
- Standard: £5.95
- Named Day: £7.95
- Next Working Day: £9.95
- Last day for Easter Delivery: 29 March (2pm GMT) Named Day
Editor's note: “Fortnum & Mason has created the ultimate Easter hamper and it's packed to the brim with mouth-watering treats. Curated especially for the season, inside you'll find a number of spring sensations, all tucked into an elegant medium-sized F&M wicker basket that can be repurposed after the Easter holidays.”
7/12
Cartwright & Butler The Easter Gift Hamper
Cartwright & Butler Easter Hamper
What's inside
- C&B Simnel Cake
- C&B Lemon Zest Shortbread Rounds
- C&B Lemon Curd
- C&B Chocolate Drop Shortbread
- C&B Green Tea With Citrus Blend
- C&B Mini Chocolate Easter Eggs
- C&B Chocolate Wafer Crispies
Steamed wicker basket
Delivery info
- Free standard delivery
- Named day delivery: £7.95
- Next day delivery: £7.95
Editor's note: “If you’re looking for a hamper perfect for an Afternoon Tea, you’ll want to consider this offering from C&B. Packed in a steamed wicker basket are all the tasty treats you’ll need, from a traditional Simnel Loaf Cake, to green tea, shortbreads, lemon curd and mini chocolate eggs.”
8/12
Thorntons Easter Family Sharing Hamper
Thorntons Easter Hamper
What's inside
- 1 x Classic 262g with Happy Easter Gift Sleeve
- 1 x Classics Toffee, Fudge and Caramel Easter Egg 150g
- 1 x White Chocolate Bunny Egg 151g
- 1 x White Chocolate Happy Bunny 90g
- 1 x Milk Chocolate Happy Bunny 90g
- 1 x Continental Alpini Praline Bag 110g
- 1 x Thorntons Pearls Orange Velvet 167g
- 1 x Vanilla Fabulous Fudge 200g
Hamper box
Delivery info
- Standard, £3.95
- Named Day & Next-Day, £5.95 (Place your order before 6:00pm Monday - Friday)
Named day and express deliveries are delivered Tuesday - Saturday (excluding bank holidays).
Editor's note: "If you have kids, here's a hamper that the whole family can enjoy. The Thorntons Easter Family Sharing Hamper comes with praline and orange velvet treats, and also the traditional goodies children love, like chocolate eggs and bunnies."
9/12
Prestige Hamper Cheese and Wine Basket
Prestige Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Ventopuro Merlot 37.5cl
- Mouse House - Italian Pizza Cheddar 100g
- Mouse House - Black Pepper Cheddar 100g
- Mouse House - Mature Cheddar 100g
- Spicy Tomato & Sticky Onion Chutney 130g
- Walkers Highland Oatcakes 280g
Handmade Wood Trug
Delivery info
- Standard: £5.99
- Next day delivery available
Editor's note: “Not everyone is a fan of chocolates and sweets - this savoury wine and cheese basket, delivered in a handmade wood trug, is a feast for cheese lovers, and comes with a bottle of merlot that pairs perfectly with the cheddar cheeses and chutney included.”
10/12
Hotel Chocolat Abundantly Easter Hamper
Hotel Chocolat Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Milk to Caramel Extra-Thick Easter Egg
- Patisserie Extra-Thick Easter Egg
- Milk Chocolate Splat Egg
- Dark Chocolate Splat Egg
- Milk City Bunnies
- Dark City Bunnies
- Caramel Bunny Selector
- Unbelievably Vegan* Raspberry Bunny Selector
- Oranges & Lemons Bunny Selector
- A Dozen Quail Eggs
- Illegal Gianduja Chocolate Eggs
- Egg on Toast Lick – Milk Chocolate Lolly
- Elizapeck Hollow and Tiddly Pot • Rabbert Hollow and Tiddly Pot
Black wicker hamper
Delivery info
- Standard: £3.95
- Next day and nominated day from £4.95
- Gift by text available
Editor's note: “Sold exclusively online, this sumptuous collection of Easter treats will bring smiles all round with its creative spin on traditional Easter eggs – including the famed Hotel Chocolat Extra-Thick Easter Eggs. There are ‘Splat’ soft boiled eggs in milk and dark chocolate, a box of a dozen quail eggs and an Egg on Toast milk chocolate slab lolly. Children will love the chocolate bunnies and characters (Elizapeck Hollow and Rabbert Hollow) perched on top of a Tiddly Pot of milk chocolate drops.”
11/12
Personalised Easter Gift Set Hamper on Etsy
Etsy Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Lindor chocolates 50g box
- Porcelain Rabbit Egg Cup
- Bath Bomb
- Happy Easter Porcelain Plaque
- Votive Yankee Candle
Personalised Round Gift Box
Delivery info
- £4.95
- Ships out within 1–3 business days
Editor's note: “If you’re looking for a unique Easter gift, head over to Etsy - there are so many one of a kind and thoughtfully created Easter hampers. This personalised one from 4.9-star seller Little Betty's Gifts comes with everything from Lindor chocolates to a porcelain egg cup, all bundled into a personalised gift box. Order soon, though, if you want it to arrive before Easter on 31 March.”
12/12
Harrods Easter Feast Hamper
Harrods Easter Hamper
What's inside
- Harrods Prosecco (75cl)
- Harrods New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc (75cl)
- Harrods Rioja Crianza (75cl)
- Easter Simnel Cake
- Hot Cross Bun Curd (305g)
- Easter Trio (84g)
- Belgian Chocolate Egg Stick Pack (160g)
- Chocolate Crunch Eggs (335g)
- Easter Blend Tea (125g)
- Knightsbridge Roast Coffee
- Lemon & Almond Biscuits (150g)
- All-Butter Shortbread Tin (200g)
- Heritage Strawberry Preserve (340g)
- Heritage Thin-Cut Marmalade (349g)
- Peppermint Tea (20 Tea Bags)
- Easter Cocoa-Dusted Almonds (325g)
- 16-Piece Salted Caramel Truffles (160g)
- Perello Pitted Olives (150g)
- Torres Truffle Crisps (12g)
- Cartwright & Butler Cheddar Cheese Straws
- Mr Filberts Applewood Smoked Mixed Nuts (110g)
Signature Harrods wicker hamper
Delivery info
- Free standard delivery
- UK Nominated Day Delivery: £12
Editor's note: “Okay, now this is the ultimate bank holiday weekend feast, with luxurious sweet and savoury Easter goodies from Harrods’ in-house brand and beyond. There's not just Easter Simnel cake, teas and chocolate eggs, but also olives, truffle crisps and even wine – the Harrods Easter hamper is perfect for foodies.”