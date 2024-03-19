12 best Easter hampers that are just too good to resist this year

If you're desperate for Easter hamper ideas, or are ready to shop the best Easter hampers and gift sets brimming with treats, look no further than our expert edit of joy-filled hampers for the holiday.

When it comes to Easter, there's nothing that brings me more happiness than a basket chock full of goodies, from wine to savoury snacks and of course, sweets! (In my personal experience as a shopping editor, chocolate Easter eggs are a crowd-pleaser for every-bunny).

And I know I’m not alone, so I went on my own Easter hunt for the most egg-cellent Easter hampers out there for the ultimate gift to share, for yourself or your friends and family.

I’ve rounded up the best Easter hampers, baskets and gift boxes out there, and they're filled with everything from Easter eggs to hot cross buns, traditional simnel biscuits and bottles of bubbly.

And of course I’ve included spring favourites you’ll love from the likes of M&S, John Lewis, Cadbury, Fortnum & Mason, Hotel Chocolat and more, which have created the ultimate Easter treats for your loved ones.

How I chose the best Easter 2024 hampers

The treats: You’ll find a range of Easter goodies inside from chocolate Easter eggs and gourmet sweets to savoury delicacies to sample and share. I've also made sure to include a variety of hampers to appeal to adults and children, too.

Trusted brands: Our selection comes from brands and retailers that we know HELLO! Shoppers know, love and trust, from Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer.

The packaging: I'm a sucker for a gorgeous hamper (and a cute re-usable box or wicker basket) so the more spring joy it brings, and the prettier the presentation, the better!

Best Easter hampers of 2024 to shop now