6 best new fake tan products to make it look like you've been on vacay (even if you haven't)

I'm writing this feature with the sun shining through my office window, and it's making me so excited for spring. But I do have one issue: My body is not ready for spring. It looks pasty, it looks dry and it looks like it's been in hibernation all winter long (which is kind of true!).

My relationship with fake tan has been a consistent one. From sunbeds in my university days (shudder), to weekly spray tans in my going out-out era, to nowadays when I tend to apply fake tan at the sound of midnight right before a special occasion.

But what are the best fake tan brands to choose from? There are so many on the market nowadays, and it really depends what you're looking for, but do you know the differences between all the different types?

Experts in this article

Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise, a renowned tanning brand. Jules has over 90,000 followers on Instagram and is a passionate advocate for body confidence.

Alexandra DiMarchi from Airbrush By Alexandra, a celebrity airbrush artist and global tanning expert for Tan-Luxe

In this article you'll learn

A quick glance at the top choices - chosen by the editor of this article

What is fake tan?

Which fake tan to choose - discover the difference between them all

How we chose the best fake tans for this article

Shop 6 best fake tan products on the market right now

The benefits of fake tan

How to choose the best shade of self tan

Fake tan prep - the f ake tan essentials

How to remedy a fake tan fail - expert tips from Jules Von Hep

How to apply fake tan if you're a beginner - expert tips from Airbrush by Alexandra

What is fake tan?

Fake tan is also known as self-tanner or sunless tanner. Invented in the early 20th century, and patented in the 50s, it's now a product used by men and women to give the skin a golden glow without the exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. It typically contains dihydroxyacetone (DHA), which reacts with amino acids in the skin's surface to produce a brown coloration. Noways there are countless products to choose from, and they come in various forms such as lotions, sprays, gels, and mousses.

© Getty Images Alexandra diMarchi gave Paris Hilton the ultimate glow as she attended the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

Which fake tan to choose?

Self-tanning lotions: Lotions or creams that contain DHA. They are applied like regular body lotion and gradually develop colour over a few hours. Popular brands include Isle of Paradise and St Tropez.

Self-tanning mousses: Similar to lotions, mousses contain DHA but have a lighter, foamy texture. They are applied by pumping the mousse onto a tanning mit and then blending it in for an even application.

Self-tanning sprays: Sprays are aerosol products that contain DHA and are sprayed directly onto the skin. They can be applied using an applicator mitt or sprayed directly and then blended in with the hands or a mitt.

Self-tanning wipes: These are pre-soaked wipes infused with DHA that are wiped over the skin to apply the tan. Great for travel or festivals but may not provide as even of an application as other methods.

Gradual tanners: These products contain a lower concentration of DHA and are designed for daily use to build up a gradual tan over time. They often resemble regular body lotion and provide a more subtle tan. Look at the ingredients and go for moisturising formulas that nourish and condition your skin.

Instant tanning creams: These products contain cosmetic bronzers rather than DHA and provide immediate colour upon application. They can be washed off with water and soap and are often used for an event.

Other options include tanning oils, clear water, tanning gels, tanning serums and tanning drops.

How we chose the best fake tan products

Popular self-tan brands: There are market leading brands, and a lot of them you will find in this list. There will also be rising stars and TikTok must-haves.

There are market leading brands, and a lot of them you will find in this list. There will also be rising stars and TikTok must-haves. Positive reviews: Whether we've tried the tanning product ourselves, or whether we've looked at Instagram comments or verified reviews, we want to only promote products we believe will work.

Whether we've tried the tanning product ourselves, or whether we've looked at Instagram comments or verified reviews, we want to only promote products we believe will work. Products with lots of information available: When choosing a fake tan product, consider factors such as your skin type, desired result, and application preference to find the best option for you.

The benefits of fake tan

This is an easy one. This is all about safe tanning. Sunless tanning equals a safe alternative to sun exposure. You get all the benefits of looking tanned without the negatives of harmful UV radiation, and resuces to the risk of skin cancer and premature ageing.

How to choose the right fake tan shade for you?

For a natural-looking winter tan, choose a shade that is right for your skin tone. You may be able to get away with a darker colour in the summer, but in the colder months, it can make fake tan look a little, well, fake. Less is more at this time of year and stick to one layer rather than two.

How to fix fake tan fails - tips from Jules Von Hep

Self-tanning mishaps can happen to the best of us. In fact, 13 million people have viewed #faketanfails on TikTok, so you’re definitely not alone. From patchy application to those dreaded darkened elbows and tell-tale tan lines, we've all been there. But fear not, because there's a way to salvage your faux glow and achieve that flawless tan you were aiming for – whether embracing tanning drops or dropping your tan correctly.

Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise, a renowned tanning brand, revealed expert advice on how to effectively correct common self-tanning fails.

© Jules Von Hep Jules Von Hep: "Self-tan to me is more than just a beauty product, it's confidence in a bottle and not having a tan really impacts my confidence”

Patchy tan

One of the most frustrating fake tan mishaps is patchiness. It can occur when the tan doesn't apply evenly or when certain areas of the skin absorb more product than others. To fix this issue, Jules Von Hep recommends:

"If you find yourself with a patchy tan, don't panic," says Jules. "The key here is gentle exfoliation. Use a scrub or exfoliating mitt to buff away the patchy areas, focusing on the uneven spots. Then, apply a gradual tanning lotion or mousse to even out your complexion.”

Darkened elbows and knees

Those pesky areas like elbows and knees tend to soak up more self-tanner, leading to overly dark spots that can look unnatural. Jules advises:

"To tackle darkened elbows and knees, start by exfoliating these areas thoroughly. Then, mix a small amount of your self-tanner with a moisturiser before applying. This will dilute the tanner's intensity and give you a more natural look. Remember to blend well and use sparingly."

Tan lines

Tan lines can be a dead giveaway that your golden glow is not the real deal. Jules recommends a strategic approach:

"For tan lines, you'll need to gradually blend the lines by applying a self-tanner one shade lighter than your current tan. This will help soften the contrast between your tan lines and untanned skin. Make sure to blend thoroughly and feather the edges for a seamless transition."

Total tan removal

Sometimes, you might decide it's time for a clean slate and wish to completely remove your tan. Jules Von Hep has a solution for this too:

"If you want total complete tan removal," Jules emphasises, "I recommend using a glycolic tan remover. Spray onto the skin, massage in, so a lather is formed and leave for 5 minutes. I love spraying a sheet mask with this, too. Keep returning to the skin and re-massaging every minute, paying special attention to those areas that are slightly dryer - elbows, knees, in between the thighs, and armpits. For stubborn tan, try adding a cleansing balm on top of the glycolic tan remover and work it off the skin using a face cloth."

Self-tanning can be a game-changer when it comes to achieving that sun-kissed glow without the harmful effects of UV rays. However, for those who are new to the world of self-tanning, it can be a bit overwhelming.

A beginner's guide to fake tan - expert tips from Airbrush by Alexandra

Renowned celebrity spray tanner and tanning expert Alexandra from Airbrush By Alexandra has some useful tips and tricks for when it comes to self-tanning for the first time – from gradual tanning drops to exfoliating right.

© Getty Images Shay Mitchell attends the amfAR Cannes Gala - glow provided by @airbrushbyalexandra

Preparing your skin

Before diving into the world of self-tanning, it's crucial to prepare your skin properly. Alexandra recommends the following steps:

Shower, shave, and exfoliate: "Shower to remove any topical product from your skin that could cause a barrier during your tanning application, and shave and exfoliate for a smooth application. This is the key to maintaining a tan!"

Avoid harsh exfoliating and brightening products: While exfoliation is essential before tanning, avoid using harsh exfoliants and brightening products immediately before tanning, as they may strip your tan.

Use a gentle body wash: Opt for a gentle body wash to ensure your tan lasts longer and fades evenly.

Choosing the Right Products

Selecting the right self-tanning products is crucial for a successful tanning experience. Alexandra's advice for beginners is to start with gradual self-tanning lotions:

Start with gradual self-tanning lotion: "For someone who is trying a self-tanner for the first time, less is more. I consistently suggest that beginners start their tanning journey with a gradual self-tanning lotion due to its ease of application, allowing them to achieve their desired tan progressively. Once they learn what formulations and techniques work best for them, then they can play around with darker shades."

Match the shade to your skin tone: "When selecting your self-tanner, pick a shade that matches your natural skin tone. It's essential to choose a self-tanner that aligns with your natural shade. If you have fair to light or medium skin, opt for light/medium and wear it for the longest amount of time possible. If you naturally have a darker complexion with more melanin, you can experiment with medium/dark and leave it on for a longer duration to achieve the desired tan depth."

By following these recommendations, you can achieve a more natural-looking tan that complements your skin tone.

How to apply fake tan

The application process can make or break your self-tanning experience. Here are some tips for a flawless application:

Use a mitt or gloves: "Protect your hands from staining by using a tanning mitt or disposable gloves."

Apply in sections: "Divide your body into sections to ensure even coverage. Start with one section at a time, like your arms or legs, and blend the product in thoroughly before moving on."

Blend well: "Pay extra attention to blending at the joints, like your knees, elbows, and ankles, as these areas tend to absorb more product."

Don't forget your face: "If you're tanning your face, use a facial self-tanner specifically designed for this purpose and apply sparingly."