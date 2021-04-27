Viola Davis swears by this $32 drugstore serum for her stunning glow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Viola Davis dazzled on the Oscars red carpet in a striking white Alexander McQueen dress, but her stunning glow caught all the attention too.

RELATED: Still shopping for a gift for mom? Consider these amazing Mother’s Day gifts from black-owned businesses

While stars swear by pricey red carpet facial, beauty treatments, and sky-high products, the Oscar winner’s makeup artist, Autumn Moultrie, revealed in an Instagram post that she used a variety of L’Oréal Paris skincare and makeup products from the brand’s Age Perfect line for Viola's Academy Awards glam, and you can find them at your local drugstore - and online.

Viola looked incredible in a custom Alexander McQueen gown

To prep Viola's skin, the makeup artist applied L'Oréal's new Age Perfect Midnight Serum to hydrate Viola's skin and give it a glow. Then, Autumn used the brand's Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50 in the mahogany shade on the star's face as a base, according to Hello Giggles.

The serum costs $32.97 and it’s exclusively sold at Walmart.

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Serum, $32.97, Walmart

The Midnight Serum is an anti-aging serum formulated with an exclusive Antioxidant Recovery Complex, Vitamin E, and Hyaluronic Acid that works best at night. It is effective for all skin types and tones, helps repair skin, and creates visibly smoother, more radiant, and younger-looking skin.

Viola became a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris in 2019.

MORE: Oscars 2021: The show-stopping looks that made us swoon on Hollywood's biggest night

The brand's Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation SPF 50 is only $11.70 on Amazon, and provides lightweight coverage, evens tone, and illuminates the face.

Viola's makeup artist used products from L'Oreal's Age Perfect line to create her look

As for the renowned thesp's dazzling custom Alexander McQueen gown, it was designed by the fashion house’s stellar designer Sarah Burton.

“Viola loves Sarah’s work, and we had dreamt over the years about asking her to make a dress,” Viola’s stylist longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart told British Vogue. “Viola’s only direction was white, but she saw the beading technique on a black top on the McQueen runway and asked for that to be worked in.”

Elizabeth, who regularly styles a bevy of stars, including Amanda Seyfried and Laura Dern for the Oscars, paired the look with diamond drop earrings.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.