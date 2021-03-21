Rebel Wilson rocked the best laid-back look during her London adventure

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson just showed off a vibe that is everything we’re dreaming of for self-care Sundays.

While lounging at the luxe Corinthia Hotel, the Pitch Perfect star snapped a selfie wearing a cozy, fluffy white robe and black cat-eye shades as she stood outside her room and got some fresh air.

Rebel is staying at the luxe Corinthia Hotel in London

Rebel posted the snap in her Instagram Story Sunday, which showed her blonde locks pulled up into a loose bun. A set of stairs leading to a rooftop terrace can also be seen in the background. “Sunday style," the actress captioned the photo, adding a playful emoji with its tongue sticking out.

The Pooch Perfect host continued to kick back inside of her stunning room, and shared a photo of an ivory Neom Feel Refreshed Scented candle. “Relaxing up the room!” Rebel captioned it. She also gave a glimpse of her living room area, which revealed a plush beige couch, an ivory-hued fireplace, and a bicycle sitting near a wall.

Noem Feel Refreshed Scented Candle, $54.50, Skinstore

It was just the latest time Rebel posted a photo from her hotel room. She uploaded other selfies to her Instagram Story earlier in the week, which showed her stepping out on her balcony with the London Eye in the background.

Rebel stunned in a chic Burberry coat

In one photo, Rebel’s blonde locks were flowing freely as the sunset cast a gorgeous glow on her face, and she was rocking a beautiful Burberry jacket. The 40-year-old actress didn't caption her sunset photo, but she wrote "So British in this pic" on her second shot.

We loved Rebel's chic coat so much that we tracked it down on Farfetch.

Burberry Quilted Jacket, £620/$750, Farfetch

It's not known why the Cats star is in London, but it could be linked to the recent top-secret project that she teased last week.

In a snapshot on her Stories, posted after her stunning sunset photos, Rebel was holding a Rams helmet and tee, and said: "I clearly don't wanna ruin my hair by putting this helmet on."

We’ll just have to wait and see.

