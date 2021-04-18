8 Fashion and beauty Mother's Day gifts from black-owned businesses your mom will swoon over

Mother’s Day in the US is just a few weeks away, but before the celebratory occasion officially hits on May 9th, we want to make sure that you have an arsenal of goodies to choose from for the perfect gift for your mom or any special mom in your life.

Although there was a big push nearly a year ago to support black-owned brands, it’s important to continue to keep that energy on high. While there is much more work to be done, so much progress has been made since then - and more independent black-owned brands are popping up in major retailers like Sephora, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Amazon, and Nordstrom.

On our list of faves for Mother's Day gifts: The Liha Goddess Set, Stella Jean's multicolored skirt, and Grace Eleyae's silk pillowcases

And for good reason. The products we’ve seen and tried out are incredible - from luxe CBD soaks to dreamy dresses, luxury heels, cooking tools, and more. And there are so many good options for moms-to-be and moms of any age.

Take a peek at some of our favorite beauty and fashion gifts for moms from black-owned businesses we love.

Liha Ase’ Goddess Set

This set was inspired by the Yoruba tradition of crafting oils and lotions from natural flora and includes three rollerballs named after and celebrating three earth goddesses in West African culture - Yemoja, Oya, and Oshun. Frankincense-infused Yemoja is designed to calm the senses, Oya is a pick-me-up with grapefruit and rosemary notes, and Oshun is calming, with its notes of orange and jasmine.

Liha Ase’ Goddess Set, $54, Net-a-Porter

Epifene Jewelry

Epifene statement jewelry is perfect for stylish moms who like to make a statement. We love the gold lion-topped Lejonhjarta earrings and Signe Necklace in the brand's collection, which would make for a fashionable and affordable combo gift.

Epifene Lejonhjarta earrings, $35, Revolve

Grace Eleyae's hair-protecting satin-lined headgear and pillowcases

Oprah swears by this hair-protecting brand that helps you protect your hair with chic accessories. One of our favorites for moms for spring and summer is the brand’s white Venice Satin-Lined Straw Hat. It’s lined with high-quality charmeuse satin - and it’s light and breathable for warmer days ahead. Don’t miss the brand’s satin eye masks, silk pillowcases, silk turbans, and headbands too, for more cute combo gift ideas.

Grace Eleyae Venice satin-lined straw hat, $92, Grace Eleyae

Stella Jean's colorful SS21 collection

There are so many Stella Jean pieces we’re obsessed with, but the brand’s Popeline Skirt with Habiba Print is one of our faves for Mother’s Day gifts. Its banded waist and full skirt flatters the figure and works well for staycations, vacations, or even brunch. Don’t miss this colorful piece - or the other whimsical vacation and staycation pieces in the SS21 collection - that make for unique gifts for the mom who loves a getaway.

Stella Jean Popeline Skirt with Habiba Print, $420, Shopbop

COOLGIRL the brand Cocoa Butter Kisses Candle

COOLGIRL thebrand just launched earlier this year, and their 100 percent soy candles have quickly developed a big following - and for good reason. Their yummy scents range from Cocoa Butter Kisses to Apple Pie and Allure, and their wicks are made with natural cotton wicks. Cocoa Butter Kisses is one of the brand’s top scents, and its infused with cocoa butter, vanilla tonka, and cashmere notes.

COOLGIRL Cocoa Butter Kisses Candle, $29, Etsy

54 Thrones' luxe body butters

Oprah swears by these luxe body butters and one touch of it on your skin will show you why. The Beauty Butters are infused with two types of Shea Butter and nourishing plant botanicals for extra hydration. They smell really good too, with scents like Egyptian Lavender and Moroccan Mint, Moroccon Blue Tansy, and Egyptian Blue Chamomile.

Homebody Amethyst + Alchemist Soak, $42, Revolve

LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set

There’s nothing we love more than kicking back on self-care days, and the pandemic has probably made all of us a little bit more savvy in at-home spa treatments. The Live By Being bath salt gift set is one to note. The bottles of relaxing salts are filled with Himalayan pink salt, Drift with Hawaiian black lava salt, and Float with French green clay. It is 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free. Handcrafted in small batches, the set is packaged in apothecary glass bottles and comes with a wooden scoop.

LIVE BY BEING Bath Salt Spa Gift Set, $56, Amazon

