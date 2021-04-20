Earth Day 2021: 16 best refillable beauty products to buy in 2021 - because it's cool to shop smart 

Sustainable beauty isn't just about the ingredients listed on the box, or how the packaging is made, it's also about looking at the amount of 'new' products shoppers need to buy and how brands can help us shop savvier. Every brand has a different ethos and a different set of rules they abide by but refillable beauty is the future - it's popping up so much more now and soon it'll just be the norm.

Ahead of World Earth Day on 22 April, Jackie Bauer from Hairstory spoke at the Sustainable Beauty Summit, and said: "It's about making decisions on how things come into the world, rather than dealing it with it when you're trying to get rid of it. It's overconsumption. It's crazy, and I’m a culprit, too. But it's to try and reduce as much as we can. Try to reduce, try to reuse. For us, especially, that’s the most effective of the three Rs. The more we reuse, the less you consume."

She added: "The idea that plastic literally disappears once in the ocean or littered on land or in landfill is nice, but it's not actually possible. Nothing disappears completely. Something might dissolve or evaporate, compost, or degrade, but it doesn't cease to exist."

With this in mind, we've scoured the shops for the best reusable beauty products - from pouches to lipstick refills, perfume and lots more.

Fenty Skin Refills

Fenty Skin eliminates excess outer packaging whenever possible, and while some products still require protective paper boxes, these are recyclable. Refillable systems are also in place. If you buy Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum spf 30 Sunscreen or Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream once, you just need to purchase the refill. It’s less packaging and less expensive, but a more luxurious experience.

Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, £36, and refill, £32, Boots

Kiehl's 1L refillable pouches

Kiehl's has introduced 1L refillable pouches in a bid to reduce plastic and continue its efforts for a 'Future Made Better.' Kiehl’s Pouch Refillable save on average 81% more plastic than a typical Kiehl’s single-use product and contain 2-5x the formula of a standard 250ml bottle. Like every other Kiehl’s product, the pouches can be brought in-store once empty and be recycled through Kiehl’s Recycle & Be Rewarded scheme.

Grapefruit Body Cleanser, £19, and 1L Refill £52, Kiehl's

Hourglass refillable lipstick

Hourglass, the cruelty-free luxury beauty brand, is known for its innovation and commitment to reinvent luxury cosmetics. The Confession Lipstick - Red 0 is an exciting launch as it's encased in an exclusive red applicator adorned with a beetle - representing Hourglass' commitment to animal welfare. The special edition refillable applicator is designed for interchangeable use with the entire collection of confession refills.

Hourglass The Confession Lipstick- Red 0, £39, and refills,£22, CultBeauty

Isle of Paradise refill pouches

Now available in an eco-friendly refillable pouch, Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Water Refill Pouch means no more unnecessary wastage but more sunless, sunkissed glow! Made with 81% less packaging than buying a brand new bottle, this earth-friendly design is a no-brainer. Each pouch is infused with intelligent colour-correcting actives to help give serious glow-getters their best glow ever and is also packed with organic tanning actives such as avocado, chia seed and coconut oil for a healthy, happy and hydrated glow that you’ll absolutely adore.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Water, £16.10, and refill pouch, £14.95

MAC Cosmetics Pro Palette

Forget buying a new eyeshadow palette on a whim, you can channel your inner makeup artist and use your own palette and interchange with individual MAC Cosmetics refills. By saying no to single-use items and packaging, and choosing products made from recycled materials and ingredients, you’re helping to preserve natural resources.

Pro Palette, from £5, MAC Cosmetics

Wild Deodorant

Aluminium-free deodorant brand Wild has come to the rescue with a revolutionary product that’s both eco-friendly, 100% effective and aesthetically pleasing. The Wild cases are designed to last a lifetime and their range of refills are biodegradable, vegan-friendly and free from nasties such as aluminium salts, parabens and phthalates. You choose your case colour, then choose your subscription plan, where the subscribe & save option is just £12, then you choose a unique (and deliciously smelling!) refill scent: Lemon Meringue (limited edition), Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt, Jasmine & Mandarin Blossom, Orange Zest, Lavender Haze, Mint & Eucalyptus & Bergamot Rituals. Wild gets posted straight to your door in 100% recyclable packaging.

Wild, from £12, Wearewild.com

Upcircle Beauty

Customers are invited to help UpCircle close the loop on packaging. The brand's products can be purchased as a refill from the UpCircle website and returned to their warehouse in London via Freepost, keeping customer costs and the carbon footprint down. Once received, the product will be sterilised, refilled and returned back to its original sender. Yes, it’s that easy! All UpCircle packaging is 100% recyclable, so whether someone chooses to return or recycle their packaging, the products remain planet-friendly. If you're looking to quit your habit of disposable razors, this unisex razor is what you need. It can be used on the face as well as the body, and comes with two complementary blades in the box but if you're looking for refills you've got options. The brand has a razor blade return scheme: Simply send your old ones to be disposed of and recycled. For every five blades returned you'll get £1 off your blades refill pack!

Left: Safety Razer, £24.99, and razor refills for a pack of 10, £3.49, Upcircle

diptyque refills

Infused with green, floral and woody notes, the diptyque Exfoliating Hand Wash formula is filled with ground olive stones to help soft, cleanse and purify the skin. The liquid soap is encased inside a (very Insta-friendly) glass bottle that’s refillable.

diptyque Exfoliating Hand Wash, £46, and the diptyque Exfoliating Hand Wash refill, £27, Space NK

La Mer refills

La Mer’s The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation provides quick-touch, buildable coverage with a naturally radiant finish—all in one compact. With renewing hydration from Miracle Broth and colour capsule technology, it gives skin a lift of luminosity for a fresh, flawless look and plumper, firmer feel. Adaptable to your preferred, simply lessen or add the number of layers to your liking. By saying no to single-use items and packaging, and choosing products made from recycled materials and ingredients, you’re helping to preserve natural resources.

La Mer The Luminous Lifting Cushion Foundation SPF 20 refill, £44, Selfridges

Charlotte Tilbury refills

Charlotte Tilbury is smashing it when it comes to refillable beauty. Whether you're after a refill for your Airbrush Flawless Finish Bronzer or a new red Hot Lips bullet for your lipstick. With this in mind, this Hot Lips Kit is ideal so get puckering up. You save 6% and you get a snazzy lipstick AND a refill of your choice.

Hot Lips Kit, £44 (saving 6%), Charlotte Tilbury

Tata Harper refill pods

The recyclable pod refill was made to be locked into your Water-Lock Moisturiser jar - so you can keep on top of your routine while caring for the environment.

Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer, £59, and refill pod, £54, Selfridges

Hermes lipstick refills

The Hermes beauty refill is compatible with all Rouge Hermes objects (matte lipstick, satin lipstick, lip care balm and lip shine).

Rouge Hermes lip shine, £58, and refill, £33, Selfridges

HairStory

Best known for shampoo-alternative ‘New Wash’, this eco brand pushes hair care and styling boundaries and is very much 'anti-shampoo'. New Wash now comes in three variants for different hair types so no hair is excluded from the joys of a shampoo-free lifestyle. A refill subscription service is available.

HairStory Starter Kit, £83, Hairstory

FORGO

This is the first and only powder to liquid handwash delivered plastic-free. The packaging is both recyclable and compostable. It ships waterless. Refills arriving in a thin paper envelope. Just add water. It is a sustainable subscription-based personal care service that uses fewer materials to revolutionise the personal care category. Oh, and in case you're interested: FORGO means 'to do without'. The refills arrive in packs of 3 and can be posted through your letterbox.

Hand wash starter kit, £40, Forgo

Kilian perfume refills

Each Kilian fragrance is designed with a removable or unscrewable lid and the refill kits come with a dropper and funnel to ensure an easy refill.

Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Extreme Eau de Parfum, £185, and refill, £155, Selfridges

