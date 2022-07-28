How to hide sponsored posts on Instagram in 3 easy steps The app has come under fire for its new updates

Instagram is no stranger to controversy and has come under fire for a new update that users are displeased with. The app's new update features posts and reels that mirror a TikTok-style format – making users swipe past content created by figures they don't follow in order to see what their friends are up to.

The app's shift in focus from individual posts to short video reels has caused concern for creators who are calling for the reinstatement of the chronological timeline.

Kim Karshadian protested against the new update

In retaliation to the platform's new design, a viral post demanding to 'Make Instagram Instagram Again' created by Instagram user Tati Bruening (@illumitati) has stormed social media – soliciting the attention of influencers such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Bruening stated: "There's no need to overcomplicate things, we just want to see when our friends post, the beauty of Instagram was that it was INSTAntaneous. Back in the dawn of the app we were all living in the moment, seeing our best moments in real time. "

Kylie Jenner was also among those who criticised the platforms changes

So – how do you hide sponsored content you don't want to see on your feed?

1. Tap more options (Android) or (iPhone) above the post, then tap Not Interested. You can also hide a suggested post by tapping close above the post.

2. Below Post Hidden, you can tap to stop seeing similar suggested posts in your feed or tap snooze to snooze all suggested posts in your feed for 30 days.

3. Tap more options (Android) or (iPhone) to see more options. If you tap 'This post made me uncomfortable', you can report it by tapping Report and following the on-screen instructions.

Your response will be noted and reflected in future suggestions in your personal feed.

So far, Bruening has received 300,000 signatures for her petition which calls for Instagram to return to its roots and her post has over 2 million likes.

Other figures including beloved Vogue journalist Raven Smith and Euphoria star Doniella Davy have also reshared the post, which in full reads: "Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely everyone."

