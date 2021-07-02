8 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The pandemic meant brides-to-be had to rethink their wedding day, and while there's no longer a limit on how many guests can attend, many are still choosing a smaller ceremony than their original extravagant celebration. This means intimate venues, mask-wearing and often a more casual wedding dress.

The good news is, many low-key wedding dresses are just as stunning and will make you feel just as special as their lavish counterparts. Here are eight of the best styles available to buy online now...

Sadie pleated plunge wrap wedding dress in satin, £150, ASOS

This satin wrap casual wedding dress by ASOS EDITION gets amazing reviews which all say the same thing: very elegant and so comfortable. The plunge neckline and thigh-high slit are balanced by the maxi length and long sleeves.

Hollyhock dress, £390, Reformation

With its slim-fitting bodice and flowing skirt, this beautiful Reformation dress is very flattering and comfortable enough to wear through the night. It's fully lined and features a romantic sweetheart neckline.

Clementine dress, £249, Whistles

With its off the shoulder straps and knee-length pleated skirt, this modern Whistles dress is perfect for a hot summer wedding. The best bit? You get to show off your shoes.

Halston scarf-detail draped crepe jumpsuit, £470, Net-A-Porter

Trade a traditional bridal gown for an effortless jumpsuit by Halston. The wide-leg silhouette is made from fluid crepe to flatter the figure, with a 70s-inspired scarf detail at one side.

Y.A.S bridal blazer dress in white, £90, ASOS

If you're in the market for an alternative style, take a look at this bridal blazer dress by Danish label Y.A.S. Made from soft woven fabric, it has a slightly relaxed fit for a truly modern bride.

Long sleeve maxi dress with trail, £149.25, Coast

This Coast casual wedding dress looks far more expensive than its £150 price tag. Mixing a fitted bodice and cutaway back with a maxi length skirt flowing into a fishtail hem, it's a toned-down take on a traditional style.

Phase Eight caterina embroidered wedding dress, £295, John Lewis

Shorter wedding dresses are an easy way to look more casual without compromising on detail. This gorgeous midi dress is made from intricate lace and completed with a detachable satin tie belt.

Mia square neck wedding dress, £499, Whistles

With its square neckline, deep back and subtle cinched waist, this casual wedding dress is beautifully sophisticated and understated. The simple design is always selling out, so make your order quickly.

