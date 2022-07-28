Best statement earrings to wear this summer - go big or go home!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With summer soirées on the calendar, there's no better way to amp up your outfits than with a pair of statement earrings. Perfect for sun-filled weddings, garden parties, or date nights with your dearest, every girl needs a set of OTT earrings to add a hint of sparkle.

RELATED: 11 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant

From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones and Swarovski diamond sets, these larger-than-life earrings have that WOW factor you're looking for. Shop the most dazzling designs from our favourite brands this season.

Best statement earrings for summer 2022

Green Halo Drop Earrings, £12, Accessorize

'Bottega' green is still trending, and if you're putting together a beautifully bright outfit, then you'll want to accessorise with these emerald-coloured earrings.

MORE: 7 top tips for caring for your vintage jewellery collection

READ: 6 upcoming luxury jewellery designers to add to your feed

Crystal Waterfall Earrings, £8, ASOS

Give off Bond girl vibes in these decadent waterfall earrings from ASOS. Priced at an affordable £8, they look way more expensive than their price tag.

Floral Earrings, £17.99, Zara

Zara's multi-coloured floral earrings will go with just about everything!

Silver Diamante Teardrop Earrings, £7.99, New Look

Teardrop earrings never go out of style, and this stunning silver set is drenched in diamantés.

Red Gem Statement Earrings, £12, Accessorize

We're in love with Accessorize's large drop gems which come in a rich berry shade. The brand recommends wearing them with a fancy updo to show them off in all their glory.

Pink Diamante Flower Earrings, £25, River Island

Go big or go home, right?! If you’re headed to a summer wedding, then you’ll want to invest in these floral diamante sparklers.

Rhinestone Door Knocker Earrings, £15, Marks & Spencer

Can a girl ever have too many rhinestones? We think not.

Multicoloured Chain Earrings, £14, River Island

How gorgeous are these dangly rainbow earrings from River Island? We’re adding them to basket ASAP.

Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings, £70, Pandora

Pandora's sparkling round and square drop earrings are the definition of timeless.

Harmonia Drop Earrings, £125, Swarovski

Effortlessly elegant, Swarovski's clear crystal drop earrings are crafted from rows of cushion-cut stones – divine.

18ct Rose Gold Plated Vermeil Diamond Kite Earrings, £275, Monica Vinader

Beloved by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Monica Vinader is selling these dangly Diamond Kite Earrings in rose gold, silver and gold.

Harris Reed Moonlight Drop Earrings, £275, Missoma

Combine pearls and sparkles for the most glam moon and stars around.

Star and Moon Earrings, £149, THOMAS SABO

These show-stopping star earrings by THOMAS SABO are at the top of our wishlists.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.