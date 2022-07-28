Best statement earrings to wear this summer - go big or go home!

Megan Bull
Statement earrings with the wow factor! Zara, Marks & Spencer, Swarovski and more are selling the dreamiest rhinestone, diamond and blingy earrings for summer.
With summer soirées on the calendar, there's no better way to amp up your outfits than with a pair of statement earrings. Perfect for sun-filled weddings, garden parties, or date nights with your dearest, every girl needs a set of OTT earrings to add a hint of sparkle.
From large Zara dazzlers to M&S rhinestones and Swarovski diamond sets, these larger-than-life earrings have that WOW factor you're looking for. Shop the most dazzling designs from our favourite brands this season.
Best statement earrings for summer 2022
Green Halo Drop Earrings, £12, Accessorize
'Bottega' green is still trending, and if you're putting together a beautifully bright outfit, then you'll want to accessorise with these emerald-coloured earrings.
Crystal Waterfall Earrings, £8, ASOS
Give off Bond girl vibes in these decadent waterfall earrings from ASOS. Priced at an affordable £8, they look way more expensive than their price tag.
Floral Earrings, £17.99, Zara
Zara's multi-coloured floral earrings will go with just about everything!
Silver Diamante Teardrop Earrings, £7.99, New Look
Teardrop earrings never go out of style, and this stunning silver set is drenched in diamantés.
Red Gem Statement Earrings, £12, Accessorize
We're in love with Accessorize's large drop gems which come in a rich berry shade. The brand recommends wearing them with a fancy updo to show them off in all their glory.
Pink Diamante Flower Earrings, £25, River Island
Go big or go home, right?! If you’re headed to a summer wedding, then you’ll want to invest in these floral diamante sparklers.
Rhinestone Door Knocker Earrings, £15, Marks & Spencer
Can a girl ever have too many rhinestones? We think not.
Multicoloured Chain Earrings, £14, River Island
How gorgeous are these dangly rainbow earrings from River Island? We’re adding them to basket ASAP.
Sparkling Round & Square Drop Earrings, £70, Pandora
Pandora's sparkling round and square drop earrings are the definition of timeless.
Harmonia Drop Earrings, £125, Swarovski
Effortlessly elegant, Swarovski's clear crystal drop earrings are crafted from rows of cushion-cut stones – divine.
18ct Rose Gold Plated Vermeil Diamond Kite Earrings, £275, Monica Vinader
Beloved by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, Monica Vinader is selling these dangly Diamond Kite Earrings in rose gold, silver and gold.
Harris Reed Moonlight Drop Earrings, £275, Missoma
Combine pearls and sparkles for the most glam moon and stars around.
Star and Moon Earrings, £149, THOMAS SABO
These show-stopping star earrings by THOMAS SABO are at the top of our wishlists.
