11 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Much like Carrie Bradshaw's infamous name necklace on Sex and The City, it turns out the Zodiac-name necklace is totally in Vogue for 2022.

You have to admit, Meghan Markle's constellation necklaces are gorgeous - the LA-based star shared a video on her 40th birthday wearing two stunning zodiac necklaces with a symbolic and personalised meaning - they feature both of her kids' horoscopes. So sweet!

Meghan's constellation necklaces. are by LA brand Logan Hollowell

And she may have been last year's winner but Love Island viewers went wild for Millie’s 'Sagittarius' necklace in 2021.

Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island

If you think it's time to nail this Zodiac necklace trend, keep scrolling to find our favourites...

Constellation necklace like Meghan Markle's

The constellation of stars necklace, £325, Edge of Ember

Constellation pendant necklace, £95, Missoma

Constellation necklace, £71, PD Paola

Sif Jakobs Zodiaco collection, from £125, Sif Jakobs Jewellery

Old English necklace

Old English style zodiac necklace, £12.99, Amazon

Old English style zodiac necklace, £27.07, Etsy

Something a bit different? A birthstone pendant

Birthstone every day necklace set, £235, Edge of Ember

Birthstone charm (initials and chain sold separately), £65, Carrie Elizabeth

Heart birthstone necklace, £55, Abbott Lyon

Star sign charms

Mythology star sign charm, £595, Annoushka

Star sign charm, £89, Thomas Sabo

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.