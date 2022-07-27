11 best Zodiac necklaces inspired by Meghan Markle's constellation pendant

Leanne Bayley
Zodiac necklaces are trending right now and we're still obsessed with Meghan Markle's constellation zodiac necklace . hop the best symbolics and personalised zodiac necklaces to buy in gold, silver or rose gold.
Much like Carrie Bradshaw's infamous name necklace on Sex and The City, it turns out the Zodiac-name necklace is totally in Vogue for 2022.
You have to admit, Meghan Markle's constellation necklaces are gorgeous - the LA-based star shared a video on her 40th birthday wearing two stunning zodiac necklaces with a symbolic and personalised meaning - they feature both of her kids' horoscopes. So sweet!
Meghan's constellation necklaces. are by LA brand Logan Hollowell
And she may have been last year's winner but Love Island viewers went wild for Millie’s 'Sagittarius' necklace in 2021.
Millie's Sagittarius necklace on Love Island
If you think it's time to nail this Zodiac necklace trend, keep scrolling to find our favourites...
Constellation necklace like Meghan Markle's
The constellation of stars necklace, £325, Edge of Ember
Constellation pendant necklace, £95, Missoma
Constellation necklace, £71, PD Paola
Sif Jakobs Zodiaco collection, from £125, Sif Jakobs Jewellery
Old English necklace
Old English style zodiac necklace, £12.99, Amazon
Old English style zodiac necklace, £27.07, Etsy
Something a bit different? A birthstone pendant
Birthstone every day necklace set, £235, Edge of Ember
Birthstone charm (initials and chain sold separately), £65, Carrie Elizabeth
Heart birthstone necklace, £55, Abbott Lyon
Star sign charms
Mythology star sign charm, £595, Annoushka
Star sign charm, £89, Thomas Sabo
RELATED: The name necklaces we're loving for that Carrie Bradshaw look
MORE: Affordable jewellery brands that are perfect for gifts
SHOP: The Love Island gifts that will make anyone happy
MEGHAN MARKLE STYLE: The best signet rings for women
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.