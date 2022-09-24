The Selfridges beauty advent calendar is finally here and boy oh boy it's good

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Listen up beauty fans! The Selfridges advent calendar for 2022 has dropped - and we're oh so excited by this year's treats.

Filled with 25 makeup and skincare goodies, including a whopping 12 full-sized products, we're expecting the luxurious advent calendar to be at the top of every beauty lovers wishlist. So if you want it, you'll need to grab it fast before it's too late.

Beauty Advent Calendar, £210, Selfridges

This year, the Selfridges calendar is worth over £800 - and we can see why. It's packed with some of the ultimate cult favourites, including a travel Paula's Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant, a MAC lipstick and even a Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow palette.

It's not just makeup and skincare products stored away behind the doors though, the calendar also includes a set of false lashes, an Olaplex No.3 Hair Serum, and the TikTok famous Face Halo puff.

If that wasn't enough, the advent calendar also comes with a Selfridges Beauty Concierge Card for booking your next appointment at a Selfridges store!

It also comes in an ultra-glam box with pull-out drawers - and we'll definitely be reusing ours long after December to store our favourite beauty products.

Whether you're a skincare buff, a makeup fanatic, or a haircare expert - the advent calendar has a great selection of cult beauty products to treat yourself or a loved one to a luxurious countdown to Christmas.

