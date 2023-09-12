The Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2023 is as luxurious as you'd expect

If you’re going to splurge your hard-earned cash on a beauty advent calendar, you should probably make it a good one, and I defy you to find any as luxurious or coveted as Harrods’.
Filled with a top-tier selection of products from the Harrods Beauty Halls, it really would be a dream to open every day in December - think brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, 111SKIN and Acqua di Parma.
Worth an eye-watering total of £1,173, 21 of the products are full-size, so this beauty selection will last you far beyond Christmas. With an RRP of £250, it really is an incredible deal.
As you'd expect, it all comes housed in the most beautiful festive box too. The emerald green and gold packaging is sustainably made from FSC-certified papers and is something you could bring out as a Christmas decoration in some form year after year.
What's inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2023?
If you can’t wait to find out exactly what’s inside (we won’t judge you), here’s a breakdown of everything included:
- Augustinus Bader Rich Cream (15ml)
- Gisou Travel Shampoo and Conditioner (75ml/50ml)
- Eve Lom Original Balm Cleanser and Muslin (50ml)
- Decree Treat Tincture (30ml)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara (Travel Size)
- ReVive Masque des Yeux Instant Eye Mask
- Aromatherapy Associates De-Stress Muscle Bath and Shower Oil (55ml)
- Dr Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum (10ml)
- Kylie Cosmetics High Glossy Crystal (Full Size)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix (30ml)
- Christophe Robin Purifying Scrub (75ml)
- Bio Effect EGF Serum (15ml)
- 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence (30ml)
- Laura Mercier Caviar Stick in Rosegold (Full Size)
- Ren AHA Tonic (250ml)
- Acqua di Parma Colonia Shower Gel (75ml)
- Sunday Riley CEO Oil (15ml)
- Living Proof Dry Shampoo (Travel Size)
- EviDenS de Beaute The Night Recovery Solution (30ml)
- Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge in Powder Pink (Full Size)
- Rodial DB Eye Gel (15ml)
- Dermalogica Precleanse (30ml)
- Champo Pitta Grown Serum (30ml)
- NARS Lipstick (Full Size)
- Floraiku Between Two Trees (10ml)