The Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2023 is as luxurious as you'd expect

If you’re going to splurge your hard-earned cash on a beauty advent calendar, you should probably make it a good one, and I defy you to find any as luxurious or coveted as Harrods’.

Filled with a top-tier selection of products from the Harrods Beauty Halls, it really would be a dream to open every day in December - think brands like Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, 111SKIN and Acqua di Parma.

Worth an eye-watering total of £1,173, 21 of the products are full-size, so this beauty selection will last you far beyond Christmas. With an RRP of £250, it really is an incredible deal.

As you'd expect, it all comes housed in the most beautiful festive box too. The emerald green and gold packaging is sustainably made from FSC-certified papers and is something you could bring out as a Christmas decoration in some form year after year.

What's inside the Harrods beauty advent calendar for 2023?

If you can’t wait to find out exactly what’s inside (we won’t judge you), here’s a breakdown of everything included: