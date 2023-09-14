The ASOS beauty advent calendar 2023 has dropped - and it’s unreal

Getting into the Christmas spirit early, ASOS has just released its beauty advent calendar for 2023 - and it’s an incredible deal.
Retailing for £90, it’s one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars on the market, so we weren't expecting to see it filled with some of the most coveted luxury makeup and skincare brands. Think Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley, Elemis, Sol De Janeiro and NEOM.
Our personal favourites are the truly iconic suits-everyone Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk eyeshadow palette (which is worth £45 alone) and the Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream that Bella Hadid credits for "changing her skin forever".
With the contents worth a total of £397, you’ll be saving a huge 77%. Plus, there’s nothing better than having a whole month of beauty treats to look forward to, with a gift to unwrap every day in December.
If you’re new to ASOS you can also save an extra 15% with the code HIFRIEND, taking the price down to £76.50.
We know it’s still September (too early to think about Christmas if you ask us), but it’s already selling out fast, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to make your order soon.
Want to know exactly what’s inside? Scroll on for all of the spoliers…
What's inside the ASOS beauty advent calendar - the full list of contents
- Arkive The Good Hybrid Hair Oil
- Caudalie Vinopure Purifying Gel Cleanser
- Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Luxury Palette
- Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream
- e.l.f. Blush Brush
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
- Erborian Skin Therapy
- First Aid Beauty Ultra-Repair Cream
- Grown Alchemist Hand Cream
- Iconic London Mini Illuminator Original
- Invisibobble Sprunchie Ballerina
- Malin + Goetz Lip Moisturizer
- NEOM Travel Candle Bedtime Hero
- Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
- Psychic Sisters Gua Sha
- REN Radiance Brightening Eye Cream
- Revolution Glaze Oil Glam Pink Lip Oil
- Rituals Body Scrub Ayurveda
- Sachajuan Hair Repair
- Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream
- Sunday Riley Good Genes Glycolic
- The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors
- thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray