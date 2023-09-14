The ASOS beauty advent calendar 2023 has dropped - and it’s unreal

Getting into the Christmas spirit early, ASOS has just released its beauty advent calendar for 2023 - and it’s an incredible deal.

Retailing for £90, it’s one of the more affordable beauty advent calendars on the market, so we weren't expecting to see it filled with some of the most coveted luxury makeup and skincare brands. Think Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Sunday Riley, Elemis, Sol De Janeiro and NEOM.

Our personal favourites are the truly iconic suits-everyone Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk eyeshadow palette (which is worth £45 alone) and the Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream that Bella Hadid credits for "changing her skin forever".

The ASOS advent calendar is packed full of luxury beauty treats

With the contents worth a total of £397, you’ll be saving a huge 77%. Plus, there’s nothing better than having a whole month of beauty treats to look forward to, with a gift to unwrap every day in December.

If you’re new to ASOS you can also save an extra 15% with the code HIFRIEND, taking the price down to £76.50.

We know it’s still September (too early to think about Christmas if you ask us), but it’s already selling out fast, so if you want to get your hands on it, you’ll need to make your order soon.

Want to know exactly what’s inside? Scroll on for all of the spoliers…

What's inside the ASOS beauty advent calendar - the full list of contents