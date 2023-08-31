The Body Shop just dropped THREE beauty advent calendars for 2023 - shop them now

The Body Shop has an advent calendar for every price point

Advent calendar season has officially begun – and The Body Shop is already getting us into the Christmas spirit by dropping not one, not two, but three beauty advent calendars.

A choice of three advent calendars means you can pick your price point, and each of them is jam-packed with face, hair and skincare goodies, including some of The Body Shop's best sellers.

The calendars feature festive pop-up designs, with products behind every drawer that contain natural-origin ingredients for you to try.

All three beauty advent calendars have just dropped online – and they will be available to purchase in stores from 19 September.

The Body Shop Advent Calendar of Wishes & Wonders, £145

The Box of Wishes and Wonders really is the ultimate advent calendar. With contents worth £250, the calendar contains 25 products so you can pamper yourself right up to Christmas Day, including the bestselling Sleep Calming Pillow Mist and Shea Body Butter.

The pop-up design is complete with facts about The Body Shop's Community Fair Trade Partners behind every door. View the full contents list on site, or wait for the surprises when the countdown begins.

The Body Shop The Advent Calendar of Wonders, £95

Worth £178, The Advent Calendar of Wonders is packed with 25 body-loving pamper products including body scrubs, shower creams, hand creams, moisurisers and face masks to make the countdown to Christmas a luxurious one.

The Body Shop The Advent Calendar of Change, £59

The Body Shop's Advent Calendar of Change is filled with 24 mini surprises to enjoy leading up to Christmas. Worth £119, the most affordable of calendar of the three comes provides plenty of bestselling beauty treats for less, including mini hand balms, shampoo and conditioner, shower gel and more.