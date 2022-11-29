Win great beauty prizes from MAC, Charlotte Tilbury and more! Enter our contest to win great prizes just in time for the holidays!

It's the most wonderful time of the year: HELLO! Canada's 12 Days of Beauty Giveaways are back!

This year, we've wrapped plenty of goodies for or readers to win, and we have a treasure trove of luxe gifts sets from the likes of MAC, Caudalie, Estée Lauder, Charlotte Tilbury and much more!

We're giving away all prizes on Instagram, as has been the case in the past, between November 25 to December 7, subject to change. To learn how to enter, refer to the official contest rules.

Keep reading to see all the incredible things you could win!

Caudalie Premier Cru Holiday Gift Set

For anyone concerned about both the state of their skin and the state of the environment, this three-piece anti-aging set (serum, moisturizer and eye cream) is housed in packaging that's recycled and fully recyclable.

$149, caudalie.ca

Valmont Holidays in Neverland Beauty Advent Calendar

Really want to spoil someone on your list? Go big or go home with this blockbuster Advent calendar brimming with skin-care treats and fabulous fragrances from Swiss beauty brand Valmont. It's truly the peak of luxury.

$480, lamaisonvalmont.com

Dermalogica The Brighter Skin Holiday Set

Give the gift of radiant skin with this limited-edition combo featuring Dermalogica's Biolumin-C brightening skin-care routine. The bestselling trio (serum, eye serum and gel moisturizer) uses stabilized vitamin C to visibly improve skin's radiance and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

$217, dermalogica.ca

Oribe Signature Experience Collection

Celebrities love Oribe, and so do we! This fabulous four-piece set promises to pamper you from head to toe. It includes the brand's signature shampoo and conditioner, plus a luxurious body wash and cream, all of which smell citrusy and floral.

$230, oribe.ca

L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar

We can't contain our excitement over this collection of 24 top-selling beauty goodies by French skin-care brand L’Occitane. By the time you get through the lineup of nourishing creams, luxe oils and powerful anti-aging serums, you’ll look like a whole new you.

$150, loccitane.com

Peter Thomas Roth Full-Size Eye-Conic Hydra-Gel Patches 3-Piece Kit

If there's a skin-care zealot who isn't into eye masking, we haven't met them yet! This three-piece kit of full-size hydra-gel patches is known and loved for its glowy, red-carpet-ready results. Need to hydrate? Want to firm? This set has your name on it!

$100, sephora.ca

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Holiday Set

Stop and smell the flowers! The Marc Jacobs Daisy gift set combines the brand’s bestselling scent (and now-iconic bottle) with its Luminous Body Lotion. Your senses will be transported to a sweeter place with green, floral and fruity notes of violet leaves, jasmine and strawberry.

$141, thebay.com

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars

Get glam with this 12-day Advent calendar from celebrity favourite Charlotte Tilbury. It's jam-packed with a mix of cult-favourite makeup and skin care (think Pillow Talk mascara and Charlotte's Magic Cream) that'll leave you shining bright like a diamond.

$250, charlottetilbury.com

MAC Velvet Teddy's Party Crew Vault

If you feel naked without lipstick, look no further than this limited- edition lip kit from M.A.C. The collection features six items inspired by the brand’s iconic deep-toned beige Matte Lipstick, plus a reusable keepsake box that you’ll want to display on your vanity.

$119, maccosmetics.ca

Paco Rabanne's Fame Holiday Gift Set

Paco Rabanne's latest fragrance hits all the right notes. Crafted in Grasse, France, and bursting with a sweet-and-spicy blend of jasmine, mango and incense, Fame is perfect for anyone who loves a warm floral perfume.

$158, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Drunk Elephant Wake-up Haul Set

Treat yourself or someone you love to a glowing visage with this collection from Drunk Elephant. It features a curated assortment of the brand’s holy-grail products, packed with vitamin C and peptides to brighten and tighten your skin.

$128, shoppersdrugmart.ca

Estée Lauder Blockbuster The Ultimate Gift Set

Get major bang for your buck with this deluxe gift set from Estée Lauder. You’ll save more than $500 on a curated collection of the brand's skin care and makeup, including the beloved Advanced Night Repair serum and gel eye cream.

$103 with $150 purchase, esteelauder.ca