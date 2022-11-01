ESPA's wellness advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas treat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Say goodbye to winter burnout! ESPA has launched the luxurious Wellness Advent Calendar for the festive season, so you can relax and recharge in time for Christmas.

Designed to accompany you on your daily voyage of wellness and self-care, ESPA's advent calendar is full of sensorial surprises, including best-selling cleansers, creams, and rich essential oils.

Wellness Advent Calendar, £160 (worth £319), ESPA

Worth £319, each and every one of the 25 goodies inside promises to brighten your inner glow, leaving you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

So what's inside? Here's the full list...

What's inside the ESPA Advent Calendar 2022

Modern Alchemy Purifying Polish – 55ml

Active Nutrients Super Nourish Glossing Shampoo – 50ml

Positivity Pulse Point Oil – 9ml

Age-Defying Tri-Active Resilience Pro-Biome Moisturiser – 15ml

Tri-Active Regenerating Define and Tighten Body Serum – 30ml

Tri-Active Regenerating Treatment Oil – 10ml

Fitness Shower Gel – 30ml

Signature Blends Energising Bath & Body Oil – 15ml

Pink Hair and Scalp Mud – 30ml tube

Nourishing Lip Treatment – 5ml

Active Nutrients Isotonic Hydration Mask – 30ml

Depuff and Soothe Eye Gel – 15ml

Signature Blends Restorative Bath & Body Oil – 15ml

Winter Spice Votive Candle – 70g

Muscle Rescue Balm – 15ml

Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro Serum – 10ml

Active Nutrients Yuzu and Ginger Cleansing Sorbet – 15ml

Tri-Active Resilience Clarify & Fortify Scalp Serum – 10ml

Refining Skin Polish – 15ml

Nourishing Conditioner – 50ml

Fitness Bath Salts – 55g

Tri-Active Regenerating Bio-Retinol Sleeping Serum – 10ml

Restful Pillow Mist – 12ml

Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro Cleanser – 50ml

ESPA Scented Monogram

Love ESPA? You'll want to check out ESPA's gifting selection for more fabulously festive finds…

Signature Blends Collection, £32, ESPA

Experience these seven exclusive aromatherapy blends from ESPA. Each of them has been made with pure essential oils that complement your moods and indulge the skin.

Restful Collection, £85 (worth £102), ESPA

The specially curated Restful Collection is enriched with lavender and clary sage, helping you to drift off, peacefully, to sleep.

Wellness Candle Collection, £48 (worth £52), ESPA

Who doesn't love a candle?! Wind down with this set of hand-poured candles, which have been crafted from nature's finest botanics.

Golden Glow Collection, £90 (worth £159), ESPA

Get your glow on this winter with ESPA's vibrant Active Nutrients range. Inside you'll find a serum, cleanser, moisturiser, detox mask and a cotton cleansing cloth.

Hand Care Collection, £44, ESPA

The perfect gift for your nearest and dearest, ESPA's Hand Care Collection protects and soothes even the hardest working of hands.

