ESPA's wellness advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas treat

ESPA has finally released the Wellness Advent Calendar for Christmas 2022 – and it's worth £319. Shop it for £160 and check out ESPA's luxurious gifting selection.
Say goodbye to winter burnout! ESPA has launched the luxurious Wellness Advent Calendar for the festive season, so you can relax and recharge in time for Christmas.
Designed to accompany you on your daily voyage of wellness and self-care, ESPA's advent calendar is full of sensorial surprises, including best-selling cleansers, creams, and rich essential oils.
Wellness Advent Calendar, £160 (worth £319), ESPA
Worth £319, each and every one of the 25 goodies inside promises to brighten your inner glow, leaving you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.
The Wellness Advent Calendar is worth £319
So what's inside? Here's the full list...
What's inside the ESPA Advent Calendar 2022
- Modern Alchemy Purifying Polish – 55ml
- Active Nutrients Super Nourish Glossing Shampoo – 50ml
- Positivity Pulse Point Oil – 9ml
- Age-Defying Tri-Active Resilience Pro-Biome Moisturiser – 15ml
- Tri-Active Regenerating Define and Tighten Body Serum – 30ml
- Tri-Active Regenerating Treatment Oil – 10ml
- Fitness Shower Gel – 30ml
- Signature Blends Energising Bath & Body Oil – 15ml
- Pink Hair and Scalp Mud – 30ml tube
- Nourishing Lip Treatment – 5ml
- Active Nutrients Isotonic Hydration Mask – 30ml
- Depuff and Soothe Eye Gel – 15ml
- Signature Blends Restorative Bath & Body Oil – 15ml
- Winter Spice Votive Candle – 70g
- Muscle Rescue Balm – 15ml
- Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro Serum – 10ml
- Active Nutrients Yuzu and Ginger Cleansing Sorbet – 15ml
- Tri-Active Resilience Clarify & Fortify Scalp Serum – 10ml
- Refining Skin Polish – 15ml
- Nourishing Conditioner – 50ml
- Fitness Bath Salts – 55g
- Tri-Active Regenerating Bio-Retinol Sleeping Serum – 10ml
- Restful Pillow Mist – 12ml
- Active Nutrients Optimal Skin Pro Cleanser – 50ml
- ESPA Scented Monogram
Love ESPA? You'll want to check out ESPA's gifting selection for more fabulously festive finds…
Signature Blends Collection, £32, ESPA
Experience these seven exclusive aromatherapy blends from ESPA. Each of them has been made with pure essential oils that complement your moods and indulge the skin.
Restful Collection, £85 (worth £102), ESPA
The specially curated Restful Collection is enriched with lavender and clary sage, helping you to drift off, peacefully, to sleep.
Wellness Candle Collection, £48 (worth £52), ESPA
Who doesn't love a candle?! Wind down with this set of hand-poured candles, which have been crafted from nature's finest botanics.
Golden Glow Collection, £90 (worth £159), ESPA
Get your glow on this winter with ESPA's vibrant Active Nutrients range. Inside you'll find a serum, cleanser, moisturiser, detox mask and a cotton cleansing cloth.
Hand Care Collection, £44, ESPA
The perfect gift for your nearest and dearest, ESPA's Hand Care Collection protects and soothes even the hardest working of hands.
