Nordstrom Rack's sale is so good right now - the 80% off deals made my jaw drop

Nordstrom Rack is always a great place to find some amazing deals, but the latest discounts really caught my attention because they're just so good.

From the stylish summer dress that's now on my wish list to the up-to-80% off contemporary and designer bags, I had a great time finding the Rack's best deals.

What I most appreciate about Nordstrom Rack is that you don’t even have to wait for a sale – like the famed Clear the Rack clearance extravaganza – to grab a great bargain on just about everything you need for your wardrobe,

I’m really impressed by the sale prices right now on top brands, like Marc Jacobs, Madewell, L'Agence and Kate Spade - with discounts up to 88% off! - plus beauty buys from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and flattering summer ready looks.

How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack deals

There are two Nordstrom Racks in my hometown of Seattle, and while I love browsing the racks of The Rack in person, shopping the deals online is the next best thing. To create this edit for the best current deals at The Rack, I took into consideration:

Discount: Nordstrom Rack has discounts all year round, so I’ve tried to pick the highest discounts, from 40% to 90%. I've also cross checked prices with sites on Amazon, and won't include them here if I've found products cheaper elsewhere.

Stock and availability: It’s just the worst when you click on a deal you want and they don’t have your size or a choice of colors. So at the time of publishing, the items in my edit will have a good amount of stock available to shop.

Tried and tested brands: I don’t want you to be disappointed with something you’ve bought following my advice, so I like to include brands and products that I rate highly or shop for myself.

Ratings from verified shoppers: I look for buys with a 4-star rating or more - but I actually read all of the reviews, so I take into consideration the pros and cons to make a balanced evaluation as to whether the purchase is worth it.

Season-appropriate bargains: While I may include off-season looks or items, I try to find buys that you’ll be able to enjoy ASAP.

Now, keep scrolling to see my editor-approved favorite bargains to shop...

1/ 8 Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote © Nordstrom Rack $98.98 (78% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor’s note: “A genuine leather Marc Jacobs bag for under $100 is a rare deal, so I’d snap this one up. The powder pink color is a great choice for spring, and the signature key-and-lock hardware is so chic. This tote - which is rated as a top gift in the run up to Mother’s Day - is handy, too, with dual shoulder straps and a pair of interior compartments with a center zip pocket divider.”

2/ 8 Calvin Klein Cutout Cotton Maxi Dress © Nordstrom Rack $49.97 (61% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor’s note: “A discreet way to take part in the cutout trend without showing your abs or worrying about your bra strap showing. This Calvin Klein dress comes in three colors and is a great base for any look - you can dress it up or down. Wear it with sneakers and a denim jacket for day time, or dress it up with strappy metallic sandals and matching statement jewelry for night.”

3/ 8 Charlotte Tilbury LNY Luxury Eyeshadow Palette © Nordstrom Rack $33 (40% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor’s note: “I have a couple of Charlotte Tilbury palettes in my makeup bag and they’re definitely among my most used, because they take you from day to evening. This limited-edition palette offers you celebrity-favorite Charlotte’s ‘complete desk-to-disco eye look’. And I can tell you from constantly looking for CT on sale that it’s rare to find this deep a discount. ”

4/ 8 Kate Spade New York Glimmer Oval Camera Bag © Nordstrom Rack $34.99 (88% off) at Nordstrom Rack Editor’s note: “Kate Spade bags are so cute and this one - which comes in gold or pink - is one you can wear day or night. Rock it with jeans or a summer dress for some unexpected daytime sparkle, or as a practical evening bag that keeps your hands free for cocktails.”

5/ 8 Vince Camuto Cat Eye Sunglasses © Nordstrom Rack $24.97 (66% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor’s note: “Leopard print is hot for summer and these cat eye shades are purr-fect. A whopping 83% of shoppers have given them five stars, with one raving, ‘Every time I wear them, I feel like a Hollywood movie star! They seem to put the finishing touches on any outfit that I wear’.”

6/ 8 Eve Lom Cleanser © Nordstrom Rack Eve Lom Cleanser, $14.97 (42% off)

Editor's note: “For a true spa facial experience, luxury skincare brand Eve Lom is one I can depend on. This cleanser is formulated with four aromatic oils and is designed to gently remove your makeup, decongesting your pores without harshly stripping your skin. It’s recommended you use the muslin cloth included after applying the balm - immerse the cloth in warm water and hold over your face, allowing the warmth to open your pores. So soothing."





7/ 8 L'AGENCE Kasey Tweed Crop Jacket © Nordstrom Rack $229.97 (60% off) at Nordstrom Rack Editor's note: "You can't go wrong investing in a chic designer jacket, you can throw it on over your most inexpensive t-shirt and jeans and it instantly elevates your outfit. This one is by Meghan Markle favorite L'Agence - you can shop more pieces by the label on sale, too."

8/ 8 Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Bag © Nordstrom Rack $64.98 (61% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor's note: “Madewell’s iconic Transport bag is a great all-rounder, made of sturdy genuine leather. It's big enough to carry plenty, but small enough to also be styled as a top handle bag. The black version has the deepest discount, but you can also get it in brown, reduced to $99.97 - its minimalist vibe is right on trend.”

How I shop the Nordstrom Rack sale

If you’re not familiar with Nordstrom Rack (and its amazing sales), it’s basically Nordstrom but the ‘off-price’ version.

You can expect huge discounts of up to 70-80% off retail prices on top brands, and basically anything you'd find at Nordys, whether clothes, bags, accessories, travel must-haves, shoes, homeware or even toys. It’s where you’ll find past season pieces or overstock merchandise from Nordstrom.

During my most recent in-person shopping trip to Nordstrom Rack it was the designer and contemporary bags – including Princess Kate-approved Longchamp – designer sunglasses, beauty buys, dresses and home decor that got my attention. Yes, I was there for quite a while!

Online, you can sort and filter by discount, and I never forget to check the daily flash sales which can have some pretty ridiculous bargains that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, offerings change several times a week so there’s always something new.

Any time you browse the site or in-store, you’re going to find a tempting deal - or, like I did, more than one!