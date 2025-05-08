Nordstrom Rack's sale is so good right now - the 80% off deals made my jaw drop

Nordstrom Rack is always a great place to find some amazing deals, but the latest discounts really caught my attention because they're just so good.
From the stylish summer dress that's now on my wish list to the up-to-80% off contemporary and designer bags, I had a great time finding the Rack's best deals.
- Best under $50 bag: Kate Spade Glimmer Camera Bag, $34.99 (88% off)
- Best leather bag deal: Marc Jacobs The Grind Tote, $98.98 (78% off)
- Best skincare deal: Eve Lom Cleanser, $14.97 (42% off)
- Best dress deal: Calvin Klein 100% Cotton Maxi Dress, $49.97 (61% off)
- Best makeup deal: Charlotte Tilbury Eyeshadow Palette, $33 (40% off)
- Best sunglasses deal: Vince Camuto Cat Eye Sunglasses, $24.97 (83% off)
What I most appreciate about Nordstrom Rack is that you don’t even have to wait for a sale – like the famed Clear the Rack clearance extravaganza – to grab a great bargain on just about everything you need for your wardrobe,
I’m really impressed by the sale prices right now on top brands, like Marc Jacobs, Madewell, L'Agence and Kate Spade - with discounts up to 88% off! - plus beauty buys from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and flattering summer ready looks.
How I chose the best Nordstrom Rack deals
There are two Nordstrom Racks in my hometown of Seattle, and while I love browsing the racks of The Rack in person, shopping the deals online is the next best thing. To create this edit for the best current deals at The Rack, I took into consideration:
Discount: Nordstrom Rack has discounts all year round, so I’ve tried to pick the highest discounts, from 40% to 90%. I've also cross checked prices with sites on Amazon, and won't include them here if I've found products cheaper elsewhere.
Stock and availability: It’s just the worst when you click on a deal you want and they don’t have your size or a choice of colors. So at the time of publishing, the items in my edit will have a good amount of stock available to shop.
Tried and tested brands: I don’t want you to be disappointed with something you’ve bought following my advice, so I like to include brands and products that I rate highly or shop for myself.
Ratings from verified shoppers: I look for buys with a 4-star rating or more - but I actually read all of the reviews, so I take into consideration the pros and cons to make a balanced evaluation as to whether the purchase is worth it.
Season-appropriate bargains: While I may include off-season looks or items, I try to find buys that you’ll be able to enjoy ASAP.
Now, keep scrolling to see my editor-approved favorite bargains to shop...
How I shop the Nordstrom Rack sale
If you’re not familiar with Nordstrom Rack (and its amazing sales), it’s basically Nordstrom but the ‘off-price’ version.
You can expect huge discounts of up to 70-80% off retail prices on top brands, and basically anything you'd find at Nordys, whether clothes, bags, accessories, travel must-haves, shoes, homeware or even toys. It’s where you’ll find past season pieces or overstock merchandise from Nordstrom.
During my most recent in-person shopping trip to Nordstrom Rack it was the designer and contemporary bags – including Princess Kate-approved Longchamp – designer sunglasses, beauty buys, dresses and home decor that got my attention. Yes, I was there for quite a while!
Online, you can sort and filter by discount, and I never forget to check the daily flash sales which can have some pretty ridiculous bargains that you won’t find anywhere else. Plus, offerings change several times a week so there’s always something new.
Any time you browse the site or in-store, you’re going to find a tempting deal - or, like I did, more than one!