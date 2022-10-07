Bobbi Brown's advent calendar has secretly dropped and you just know Kate Middleton would love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There are so many beauty advent calendars to choose from these days. Whether budget allows for a flashy one like the Liberty London £245 advent calendar or whether you're in the mood for a cheap and cheerful one from the likes of ASOS or PrettyLittleThing.

Let's be honest, advent calendars are really expensive and so it's a good idea to choose one from a brand you know and love.

We know Princess Kate is a big fan of Bobbi Brown makeup - so we can't help but wonder, could this be the advent calendar she opens with the family on the lead-up to Christmas?

If you're like Kate and Bobbi Brown is one of your favourite makeup brands, you'll be ecstatic to learn that the 12-day beauty advent calendar has finally arrived on site and it looks SO good.

Bobbi Brown 12-Day Advent Calendar, £135, Bobbi Brown

This advent isn't full of anything you wouldn't use. It has everything you need to create super glowy day-to-night looks. What's more, there's even a little bit of skincare to nourish your post-party skin.

Inside you'll find four full size favourites - including the Extra Lip Tint in Bare Raspberry, Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Smokey Topaz, and a Luxe Eye Shadow in Moonstone.

The rest are super cute mini products that will be great for your clutch bags on your Christmas night out, or for any city breaks you might have in the diary.

The advent calendar is worth £200, and it costs £135. That's a saving of 33%!

Also, if you enter the code GLOWING at checkout you'll receive a FREE Glowing Essentials Gift Set including a FULL SIZE Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Golden Bronze when you spend £65+ or more.

