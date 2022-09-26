Anthropologie launches an epic beauty advent calendar and it WILL sell out

Megan Bull
Anthropologie has just launched the limited edition 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar in time for Christmas 2022. Expect cult faves from the likes of Mario Badescu, This Works, Poppy & Pout, Nailkind, Espa, Upcircle and more.
Making its debut for Christmas 2022, Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is finally here, and it looks epic.
Home to hundreds of pounds worth of beauty treasures and treats, this festive find retails at a more affordable £78. Sure to spark joy, the packaging is adorned with limited edition artwork by Emily Taylor – and it's the definition of Insta-worthy!
24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £78, Anthropologie
So, what's inside? Expect cult faves from the likes of Mario Badescu, This Works, Poppy & Pout, Nailkind, Espa, Upcircle and more.
Want to get down to specifics? Spoiler alert – here's the full list of products inside Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar...
Anthropologie's advent calendar contains 24 beauty treasures and treats
What's inside Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar?
- Verden D'orangerie Hand and Body Wash
- Upcircle Face and Body Bar
- Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum
- Bloom and Blossom Age Defying Hand Cream
- Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream
- Floral Street Mini Discovery Set
- Nailkind Lounge Lizard Nail Polish
- Espa Yuzu & Ginger Cleaning Sorbet,
- Plant Apothecary Start Happy Deluxe Body Wash
- Esker Firming Body Oil
- Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Hair Mask
- Benamor Jacaranda Boxed Hand Cream
- Magic Organic Apothecary Fortifying Bath Shot
- This Works Stress Check Kind Hands
- Lanolips 101 Ointment Watermelon Lip Balm
- Booming Bob Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil
- Manucurist Poppy Red Nail Varnish
- Starskin VIP The Gold Mask Eye
- Sunday Riley Good Genes
- Mario Badescu Witch Hazel and Rosewater Toner
- Patchology Brigthening Roll Model Eye Serum
- Spritz Wellness Protect Hand Cleanser
- Poppy & Pout Sweet Mint Lip Balm
- Tocca Cleopatra
