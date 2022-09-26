Anthropologie launches an epic beauty advent calendar and it WILL sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Making its debut for Christmas 2022, Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is finally here, and it looks epic.

Home to hundreds of pounds worth of beauty treasures and treats, this festive find retails at a more affordable £78. Sure to spark joy, the packaging is adorned with limited edition artwork by Emily Taylor – and it's the definition of Insta-worthy!

24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £78, Anthropologie

So, what's inside? Expect cult faves from the likes of Mario Badescu, This Works, Poppy & Pout, Nailkind, Espa, Upcircle and more.

Want to get down to specifics? Spoiler alert – here's the full list of products inside Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar...

Anthropologie's advent calendar contains 24 beauty treasures and treats

What's inside Anthropologie's 24 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar?

Verden D'orangerie Hand and Body Wash

Upcircle Face and Body Bar

Skyn Iceland Brightening Eye Serum

Bloom and Blossom Age Defying Hand Cream

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Dew Cream

Floral Street Mini Discovery Set

Nailkind Lounge Lizard Nail Polish

Espa Yuzu & Ginger Cleaning Sorbet,

Plant Apothecary Start Happy Deluxe Body Wash

Esker Firming Body Oil

Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Hair Mask

Benamor Jacaranda Boxed Hand Cream

Magic Organic Apothecary Fortifying Bath Shot

This Works Stress Check Kind Hands

Lanolips 101 Ointment Watermelon Lip Balm

Booming Bob Organic Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Manucurist Poppy Red Nail Varnish

Starskin VIP The Gold Mask Eye

Sunday Riley Good Genes

Mario Badescu Witch Hazel and Rosewater Toner

Patchology Brigthening Roll Model Eye Serum

Spritz Wellness Protect Hand Cleanser

Poppy & Pout Sweet Mint Lip Balm

Tocca Cleopatra

