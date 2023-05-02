Gisele Bündchen's glowy no-makeup makeup at the Met Gala - a complete product breakdown

Looking at the photos from the 2023 Met Gala, we were in awe over supermodel Gisele Bündchen's incredible beauty look.

The 42-year-old twirled and laughed on the Met Gala red carpet, having lots of fun in her Chanel gown complete with feathered cape.

The mum-of-two enlisted makeup artist Georgi Sandev, who has revealed plenty of details about her barely-there "no makeup makeup".

"I was truly inspired by Gisele’s incredible natural glow, which is so pure and captivating," he said.

"She is wearing a very striking dress and I thought, to complement it in the best way, we would have to keep the beauty look fresh and slightly undone, so the complete image is modern and cool."

© Jamie McCarthy Gisele Bündchen made her first solo appearance at the 2023 Met Gala

Talking about the makeup, he revealed he was going for a "very natural 'no makeup' look," and wanted to "keep the skin luminous by applying a product like the CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Golden Light on the highlight zones of the face, shoulders, and chest area."

Revealing a top tip for getting the "natural look" he said: "Only use powder in the high-shine zones: under the eyes, around the nose, and at the base of the forehead."

Another top tip? "For sheer coverage on the face, mix a little moisturiser with your concealer. The CHANEL N°1 de CHANEL Rich Revitalizing Cream is perfect for that."

© Jeff Kravitz Gisele Bündchen's glam team wanted to let the Chanel dress do all the talking

Gisele's feline eyes are instantly recognisable - and they're one of the reasons she's such an iconic model. Georgi said: "To make the eyes appear bigger and lifted, without feeling like you’re wearing makeup, apply a touch of winged eyeliner using CHANEL Calligraphie de CHANEL Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner in Hyperblack starting only from the outer end of the eyes, not all over the eyelid."

While Gisele looks like she's going back in time, Georgi revealed a top tip for looking younger, saying: "To look youthful, natural, and to glow, you can use concealer only where necessary and softly bend into the skin, without applying foundation all over the face."

Scroll down for a full product breakdown of Gisele Bundchen's Met Gala makeup

Face

CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear in B40

CHANEL BOY de CHANEL Concealer in Medium and Medium Plus

CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream in Soleil Tan Medium Bronze

CHANEL Poudre Universelle Libre Natural Finish Loose Powder in 20

CHANEL N°1 de CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balm in Healthy Pink

CHANEL Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Golden Light

Eyebrows

CHANEL Crayon Sourcils in Blond Clair and Blond Cendré

CHANEL Le Gel Sourcils Longwear Eyebrow Gel in Transparent

Eyes

CHANEL Le Volume de CHANEL Waterproof Mascara in Brun and Noir

CHANEL Ombre Première Longwear Powder Eyeshadow in Chocolate Brown

Lips

CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvres Longwear Lip Pencil in Rose Naturel

CHANEL Rouge Coco Flash in Easy.

WHAT NOW?

