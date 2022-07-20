Best pink blusher for summer because Barbie pink cheeks are trending right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's no secret that the colour pink has taken the beauty world by storm this year - it's the shade du jour for summer. Whether it's on the lips, the eyes, the cheeks, or on all of the above, a dopamine makeup look is perfect for this time of year.

The latest trend going viral on TikTok is the 'Douyin blush' for those who are after a doll-like finish. Revolution Beauty report that the #douyinblush trend has racked up a staggering 9.9 million views on TikTok resulting in Google searches for the hack skyrocketing by a massive 440% over the past two months.

Margot Robbie and her rosy cheeks on set of the hotly-anticipated Barbie movie

What's more, the Douyin trend has outranked and is more popular than the recent #sunburntblush trend which has 941.3K views on TikTok as well as the #Wblush hack which has 78K views.

Honestly, it's tricky to keep up.

Pink cheek muse: Jodie Turner-Smith (makeup applied by Allan Avendano)

According to experts at Revolution Beauty: "'Douyin' is China's term for TikTok - which tells us about the origin of this particular trend. The trend originated in China and has since swept through Korea, Japan and now the US and the UK where people are amazed by its precise yet natural finish that lifts the face with a rosy complexion."

Pink blush muse: Kate Middleton at an event in 2011

"Whilst many of us tend to place blush on just the cheekbones and the nose - much like the 'sunburnt' trend - this method is so successful in creating dimension in the the face and a doll-like appearance because it extends the usual blush placement to all the points on the face that the sun naturally hits our skin.’’

Of course, pink blush is not new, and it might just be your makeup bag must-have, but there are some amazing new compacts out there for all you blusher loving babes.

Pink blush muse: Michelle Keegan (makeup applied by Emmy Clarkson)

Another reason to love pink blush? Makeup artists love it for giving a youthful glow.

Margot Robbie and Kisten Dunst's makeup artist, the iconic Pati Dubroff, recently shared her love of blusher, saying: "Blush ties a look together, harmonises all the elements. Blush is never an afterthought, sometimes I even choose the blush first." She loves the rms ReDimension Hydra Powder.

Pink blush muse: Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Oscars (makeup applied by Pati Dubroff)

Hannah Martin, the makeup artist responsible for Princess Eugenie's gorgeous wedding makeup, often reaches for the pink blusher on her personal Instagram account, recently raving about the Huda Beauty Cheeky Tint Blush Sticks. She captioned an Instagram video trying on various shades: "They instantly revitalise your skin and create the healthiest, juiciest, dewy finish. Moisturising, buildable, easy to blend, long lasting and glowy. I'm OBSESSED."

Princess Diana's former makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, loves blush, and told us: "My favourite is the Chanel Water-Fresh Blush. You can use different shades of the blush to add sheer dimension to the face. The darker shades like the Deep Bronze can be used round the outer side of the face almost acting like a bronzer for a general sun-kissed glow and then the brighter, more vibrant shades add a youthful flush of colour in the centre of the cheek."

Mary added: "Now that the gorgeous weather is here, you don’t need to wear as much foundation. Use these blushers to mix in with foundation to give a general glow. I love playing around with the watery texture."

We've rounded up even more pink blushers for your makeup bag...

Charlotte Tilbury Pink Blush

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic (shade Love Is The Drug), £32, Charlotte Tilbury

This two-tone cool pink powder blusher is an award winner for a reason. The Cheek to Chic blusher in Love is the Drug is a creamy, colour-rich texture in a cool shimmering pink to create an ultra-flattering makeup look. This formula is buildable for the healthy, perfect, even glow.

Chanel Les Beiges Oversize Healthy Glow Sun-Kissed Powder

Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush, £42, Boots

The micro-droplet pigments in this lightweight gel blush blend seamlessly with the skin for a delicately rosy glow.

The new blush by Chanel imparts subtle colour to the cheeks while providing hydration thanks to its water-based texture, resulting in a healthy glow effect that lasts all day.

Dior pink blush

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush (in shade Light Pink), £29.50, Dior Beauty

This sells out time and time again so you have to be quick. The Rosy Glow universal blush is the Dior makeup artists' secret weapon to create the appearance of naturally rosy cheeks for a fresh glowy effect.

Estée Lauder pink blush

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Blush (in shade Pink Kiss), £32.50, Estee Lauder

Brighten cheeks with a flush of colour with the new Pure Color Envy Sculpting Blush. From soft satin to soft shimmer, there's a shade for all skin tones. What's more, this is available as a refillable blush, as well.

Tom Ford pink blush

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Blush (in shade Aflame), £55, Tom Ford Beauty

Formulated with rice silk powder, Tom Ford's multi-dimensional blush will be a makeup bag staple.

Benefit pink blush

Benefit Blush (in shade Shellie Warm-Seashell Pink), £22, Look Fantastic

Benefit released a whole new line of blushers earlier this year, and we struggled to pick just one favourite from the pinky-hues. If you're after a dreamy, rose-tinted glow, the Shellie Warm Seashell-Pink Powder Blusher is a warm, light pink blush with a soft shimmer finish.

Illamasqua pink blush

Illamasqua Cream Blush (shade Lies), £13.80, Illamasqua

The creamy formula can be used after foundation application for a striking pop of colour, or prior to foundation to lend your cheeks a diffused glow. Its dose of Vitamin E means it can also be used as a lip stain for a gorgeous makeup look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty pink blush

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh (in shade Fame), £36, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Trust Victoria Beckham to give us 'Cheeky Posh' - well here you have it. If you're after a foolproof, buildable product that will nourish the skin and add an easy flush, this is it. Use the creamy, velvety formula with utter confidence and ease - it is infused with clean botanical actives with water-resistant properties for smoother, brighter, healthier cheeks (and pout!).

Pat McGrath Labs pink blush

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Blush Duo, £42, Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath's new Limited Edition Divine Blush Duos are phenomenal. Each powerhouse pair has featherlight, long-wearing demi-matte or satin-pearl finishes. Swirl them together or wear individually.

Revolution Beauty pink blush

Revolution Blush Bomb (in shade Dolly Rose), £6, Revolution Beauty

Revolution’s Blush Bomb has been TikTok approved and beauty fans are particularly fond of the Dolly Rose shade.

NARS pink blush

NARS Orgasm Blush, £31, NARS

This is one of those blushers you constantly come back to. The velvety texture melts into the skin for effortless blend-ability. Finely milled, the powder is silky smooth and super blendable, applying evenly for a seamless finish. It's infamous for a reason.

Dolce&Gabbana pink blush

Dolce&Gabbana Blush of Roses Luminous Cheek Colour (in shade Pink Power), LookFantastic

How stunning is this shade of pink? Dreamy! The Dolce&Gabbana blush instantly beautifies complexions with a touch of lightweight, silky colour. To ensure long-lasting comfort, the formula is crafted from smooth powder pigments that mimic the look of skin. Mediterranean Glow Complex features a blend of natural ingredients to help plump and smooth out the surface.

Bobbi Brown pink blush

Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks (in shade Pale Pink), £23.50, Bobbi Brown

The bestselling, multitasking cream colour for lips and cheeks comes in a mirrored flip-top compact for on-the-go application. Blend on the apples of cheeks for a just-pinched look and blot on lips for a soft, stain-like finish.

Urban Decay pink blush

Urban Decay Stay Naked Threesome palette (in shade Fly), £27, Urban Decay

Yes, this is technically a palette but this might be just what you're looking for. A trio of bronzer, highlighter, and blush, in one convenient compact. Each of these pressed powders has intense staying power that lasts up to 14 hours—so you can get into plenty of trouble without needing any touch-ups. Fly features a deep bronze, rich gold, and terracotta pink.

