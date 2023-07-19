Celine Dion 'thrilled' as she shares new update amid life-altering health battle

The My Heart Will Go On singer has been out of the spotlight since her stiff person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome at the end of 2022 – but she still likes to interact with her fans on social media.

Amid her debilitating health battle, the 55-year-old shared some news on Tuesday that left her "thrilled" as she welcomed another famous face into the L'Oréal Paris family. Celine – who has been a global spokesperson for the brand since 2019 – reshared a photo of Kendall Jenner on her Instagram Stories after it was announced that the model is the new face of L'Oréal Paris and is now fronting their makeup campaigns.

WATCH: Celine Dion's health battle explained

In the image, Kendall is wearing an oversized hoodie with the brand's "I'm Worth It'" motto emblazoned across the front, which is similar to the one Celine wore when she signed with the brand.

Captioning the stunning photo, Celine's team wrote: "Thrilled to welcome the amazing @kendalljenner to the @lorealparis family! – Team Celine," followed by the hashtags: "LOrealParisFamily #Reveal #NewAmbassador #Worthit."

Celine is 'thrilled' Kendall Jenner is part of the L'Oreal Paris family

Celine knows exactly how Kendall is feeling about her new partnership. When the Think Twice singer became the face of the Excellence Hair Color range, she couldn't wait to "empower" others. "I'm at a stage in my life where I'm excited to use my voice to empower others to feel beautiful, confident, and to learn to embrace themselves. I never saw that coming, especially at 51 years old," Celine told Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

Discussing how she carefully considered working with the beauty giants before signing on the dotted line, Celine explained: "I thought seriously about it because, if my name was on it, I wanted to truly believe in it. We, women, are all dealing with a society that is pushing so much today.

© Marc Piasecki Celine wore a similar hoodie to Kendall's when she signed with L'Oreal in 2019

"Considering that L'Oréal Paris gives women plenty of tools to feel good, to feel strong, to have a voice, to fulfill themselves and to feel worth it, I was honored to become a global ambassador for the brand and represent women all around the world."

Meanwhile, while Celine has remained relatively quiet about her condition since first sharing the news in December 2022, her sister, Claudette, recently gave fans hope that she might one day return to the spotlight.

© Shutterstock Celine Dion canceled her world tour due to her stiff person syndrome diagnosis

According to Journaldesfemmes.fr, the 74-year-old appeared on the Quebec TV show, Bonsoir Bonsoir, and said that Celine is in "a determined state of mind" and "working hard" to manage her symptoms.

"We're all crossing our fingers, and I'm glad people are concerned," Claudette told host Jean-Philippe Wauthier. "She is working hard, and we are confident that we will succeed. It can't be a story like this," she added.

© Getty Images Celine Dion announced her diagnosis to the world at the end of 2022

Claudette's update comes after Celine made the difficult decision to completely cancel her world tour after several postponements following her diagnosis. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 per cent," she said in a statement in May.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!"