Celine Dion parts ways with jaw-dropping $30m Las Vegas mansion amid ongoing health battle

Celine Dion has been keeping a low profile ever since she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022 – but she has been making some big moves behind closed doors.

The 55-year-old has reportedly sold her sprawling Las Vegas home in an affluent private community for a whopping $30 million, which is more than triple the $9.2 million she paid for it in 2017. Celine is said to have spent years renovating the property, but it is unknown if she ever moved in.

© Instagram Celine hasn't performed live since her stiff person diagnosis

According to The Dirt, she sold it in an off-market deal last month with the buyer listed as private equity investor Chuck Esserman. Little is known about the home due to its private sale, but according to Clark County records, the 31,000-square-foot residence is in the luxury Las Vegas development called The Summit Club.

The contemporary home sits behind private gates and boasts 1.4 acres, four bedrooms, and a staggering 12 bathrooms. Each floor of the two-story home spans about 14,500 square feet, and there is also a 14,500-square-foot finished basement that includes a 3,300-square-foot underground parking garage.

Celine still lives in Las Vegas with her three sons

Outside, there is a swimming pool and spa that overlook the private community's golf course designed by award-winning golf course architect Tom Fazio.

Celine has enjoyed an impressive property portfolio which has included homes in Florida – complete with its own waterpark – her native Canada, and Paris. While she may have off-loaded one Las Vegas residence, she still resides in her $5 million mansion in the suburb of Henderson with her three sons - René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson, whom she had with her late husband René Angelil.

Celine's $5m Vegas home is in the suburb of Henderson

Celine purchased the home in 2003 shortly after launching her 16-year Vegas residency. The Things report that the grand property includes three large bedrooms, a massive outdoor space with a pool, a private bar, and access to a semi-private golf course.

During the pandemic, the singer posted an emotional video to her fans, urging them to stay home. She shot the below clip inside her beautiful kitchen, allowing everyone to peek inside.

In the footage, the Canadian singer was sitting at the table in her kitchen, in front of a large white shelving unit containing plates and mugs, as well as a coffee machine.

WATCH: Celine Dion speaks to her fans from her immaculate kitchen

Celine's chic kitchen is all white with glass-fronted cupboards and stainless-steel fittings – and what's very noticeable is how immaculately tidy it is! For the One World: Together At Home concert, Celine showed off another room in her house – revealing a very striking all-white theme.

In the space, there are white leather tub chairs, a high-shine white table, and elegant drapes – and she had added a collection of candles for the occasion.

