Strictly star Amy Dowden pays heartfelt tribute after first cancer treatment

Amy Dowden delighted her many followers on Sunday, when she took to Instagram to pay sweet tribute to her dad in honour of Father's Day.

Posting a sweet series of photos of her father walking her down the aisle when she married fellow dancer Ben Jones last year, the Strictly favourite penned a heartfelt message.

WATCH: Amy Dowden bids emotional farewell to marital home

It read: "Happy Father's Day to everyone who is lucky enough to know him, is the kindest, funniest most humble human! Known as legend Dickie Dowd who I'm lucky enough to call my dad! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING ESPECIALLY THE LAST FEW WEEKS! Strictly lots of love your Amy xxxx [heart emojis] #happyfathersday."

Amy posted the sweetest message

Amy's co-star, friend and bridesmaid, Dianne Buswell commented: "Love your dad," alongside three red heart emojis.

The show's head judge, Shirley Ballas, also posted a heart emoji, while former champion Stacey Dooley responded with three heart-eyes emojis.

© Getty Amy has inspired viewers with her strength in coping with Crohn's disease and cancer

Fans of the star added messages including: "Gorgeous bride ~ Gorgeous Dad," and: "The most beautiful photos!! Happy Father's Day". The sweet post comes less than two weeks after Amy shared that she was undergoing her first hospital treatment for cancer.

The star is a fan favourite

The professional dancer broke fans' hearts when she revealed the devastating news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of last month but her social media presence has remained upbeat.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram after receiving her first round of treatment. Sharing a short clip of a healthy-looking green drink, Amy wrote: "Getting all [fruit and vegetable emojis] that I need thanks to @thegoodnessguide," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

The star shared a snap of her green juice

Amy bravely documented her first visit to the hospital with a photo from her hospital bed. In the snap, the star was all smiles whilst dressed in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

© Instagram Amy's emotional message to her fans on social media

She wrote: "Step one to beating cancer! Rrrrrrready for this fight and more determined than ever to get back on the dance floor [strong arm and praying hands emojis] #breastcanceryoung #checkyourchest #checkyourlemons #letsdothis #breastcancerawareness #cancer."

The dancer discovered a lump in her right breast in April

Her former Strictly partner Tom Fletcher commented: "Sending you all the love today. Us Fletchers are right behind you X." "You got this @amy_dowden," her co-star Gorka Marquez wrote, while former contestant Sara Davies added: "You’ve got this! [heart emojis]," and Stacey Dooley posted three red hearts.

© Getty Amy with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars

Other followers of the dancer replied with kind messages. One penned: "Sending all the love, you've got this! Xxx." A second added: "Sending you all of the love in the world! You're going to beat this and I cannot wait for you to be back to doing what you love most."

© Instagram With her close friend Dianne Buswell

Amy shared the news of her diagnosis in an exclusive interview with HELLO!. "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she said. "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

Bravely sharing her personal news, which she had only received the previous week, the Welsh-born dancer revealed that she hopes to raise awareness of the disease and help others going through their own diagnoses.