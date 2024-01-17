Is your strengthening shampoo damaging your hair?

Ever since I had my hair bleached in October I've been using a protein shampoo to try and bring the damaged strands back to life. I thought I was doing what was best for my barnet, until my stylist warned me my supposedly strengthening routine could be doing further damage to my hair.

"Protein shampoos are designed to repair and strengthen hair that has been through multiple processes, from heat to bleach to environmental factors," explains Redken Education Manager Jimmy Green.

Living Proof hair expert Mitchell Ramazon continues: "Protein products contain ingredients such as proteins and amino acids that help rebuild the hair's structure, reducing breakage and improving overall health. These shampoos can be beneficial for damaged or chemically treated hair by restoring essential proteins."

© Getty We need to switch up our haircare routines to keep hair healthy

He adds that protein shampoos focus on reinforcing the hair's protein structure, aiding in strength and resilience – all sounds good, right? The problem arises when we use protein shampoos for too long, or when we don't need them, explains Tia Lambourn, Redken Advocate and Founder of Bay Studios.

Can protein haircare damage our hair?

"Because of how amazing and potent these products are, you have to be careful not to overuse them when hair doesn’t need such an intensive regime, as too much protein when hair doesn’t need it could make hair feel brittle," Tia explains.

Mitchell continues: "Extended use of protein shampoos may lead to protein overload, causing hair to become brittle and prone to breakage. Too much protein can create an imbalance, as hair also needs moisture. It's important to maintain a balance between protein and moisture to keep hair healthy."

Given that according to hair tool brand Cloud Nine, 47% of Brits are making hair health a 'definite focus' for 2024, what can we do to maintain our healthiest hair? The answer is in balance – and adding different products into your routine.

© Getty Our strengthening haircare can cause damage

Adding moisture back to hair

"A balanced approach is key for damaged hair," confirms Mitchell. "Start with a protein shampoo to strengthen, then incorporate a moisturising or softening shampoo to maintain hydration. Additionally, use a deep conditioning treatment regularly.

"Regularly using moisturising products alongside protein treatments can help maintain balance and prevent potential damage," reassures Mitchell.

Tia adds that switching between protein shampoos and softening haircare allows the protein to be built up whilst also keeping the hair soft, flexible and shiny.

INSPIRATION: I revived my frazzled blonde hair after years of damage in 3 simple steps

She recommends Redken's 'Extreme Shampoo' for strengthening, and Redken's' All Soft Shampoo' for softening. To strengthen damaged hair, try Living Proof's leave in 'Triple Bond Complex'.

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox