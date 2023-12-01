7 best hair straighteners for every hair type & budget: Fine to thick hair, damaged & more

Hair straighteners own the top spot of the styling tools when it comes to popularity and versatility – and whether you use yours to tackle frizz, achieve sleek styles, eliminate flyaways, or create bouncy curls, you need a trusty pair of hair straighteners that you can rely on – and they should be suited to your hair type.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new pair of hair straighteners or you're shopping for the perfect Christmas gift, there's no better time to purchase the hair tool - and plenty are on sale right now, too.

Which hair straightener is the best for my hair type?

Before finding the best hair straighteners for you, you need to identify the style that is best for your hair type. For fine and damaged hair, a straightener with adjustable settings is best. Being able to turn down the heat on your styler will prevent further unnecessary damage, and using ceramic plates too will ensure that heat is evenly distributed across the hair.

For thick or coarse hair, a wide-plate hair straightener is ideal because it will cover a larger surface area, which will cut down styling time and reduce damage. While afro hair works well with ceramic-coated plates, which offer added protection and shine.

The sleek hair trend

Jessica Chastain, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Margot Robbie have all rocked the hair trend

The sleek, straight style is a timeless trend, and it has become a favourite amongst celebrities on the red carpet. We've seen everyone from Meghan Markle to Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried and more rock the trend on countless occasions, while others like Jennifer Aniston have inspired us for decades with their glossy straight locks.

How I chose the best hair straighteners

Personal reviews: Many of the hair straighteners in the list have been tried and tested by members of the HELLO! Team. For those that haven't been reviewed by us, I have carefully considered reviews to pick out the top-rated products.

Price: I've considered a variety of different price points for every budget, with hair straighteners ranging from £35.99 to £299.99.

I've considered a variety of different price points for every budget, with hair straighteners ranging from £35.99 to £299.99. Variety: I've included hair straighteners for all hair types including thick, fine, damaged and afro hair.

Shop the best hair straighteners