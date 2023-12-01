7 best hair straighteners for every hair type & budget: Fine to thick hair, damaged & more

Hair straighteners own the top spot of the styling tools when it comes to popularity and versatility – and whether you use yours to tackle frizz, achieve sleek styles, eliminate flyaways, or create bouncy curls, you need a trusty pair of hair straighteners that you can rely on – and they should be suited to your hair type.
Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new pair of hair straighteners or you're shopping for the perfect Christmas gift, there's no better time to purchase the hair tool - and plenty are on sale right now, too.
Which hair straightener is the best for my hair type?
Before finding the best hair straighteners for you, you need to identify the style that is best for your hair type. For fine and damaged hair, a straightener with adjustable settings is best. Being able to turn down the heat on your styler will prevent further unnecessary damage, and using ceramic plates too will ensure that heat is evenly distributed across the hair.
For thick or coarse hair, a wide-plate hair straightener is ideal because it will cover a larger surface area, which will cut down styling time and reduce damage. While afro hair works well with ceramic-coated plates, which offer added protection and shine.
The sleek hair trend
The sleek, straight style is a timeless trend, and it has become a favourite amongst celebrities on the red carpet. We've seen everyone from Meghan Markle to Jessica Chastain, Amanda Seyfried and more rock the trend on countless occasions, while others like Jennifer Aniston have inspired us for decades with their glossy straight locks.
How I chose the best hair straighteners
Personal reviews: Many of the hair straighteners in the list have been tried and tested by members of the HELLO! Team. For those that haven't been reviewed by us, I have carefully considered reviews to pick out the top-rated products.
Price: I've considered a variety of different price points for every budget, with hair straighteners ranging from £35.99 to £299.99.
Variety: I've included hair straighteners for all hair types including thick, fine, damaged and afro hair.
"I’ve been using the same pair of ghd Platinum+ straighteners for over four years now and they’re still going strong. As someone with fine hair, they’re perfect for styling as the temperature is constantly monitored and adjusted, which means I’m never using more heat than is necessary. I have minimal breakage so I won’t be changing them anytime soon."
Described as ghd's "first smart styler", the Platinum+ hair straightener tracks the temperature for even heat across the plate, eliminating unnecessary damage. The advanced floating plates offer a smooth and shiny finish for the hair, complete with a heat-resistant plate guard to cover the plates immediately after use.
Best hair straighteners for damaged hair
Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners
Key features
Cordless
Automatic safety shut off
Travel charging dock
Intelligent heat control
Storage case
3.2m cable
HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley
"My Dyson Corrale hair straightener really is quite brilliant and my bleached blonde hair absolutely loves it. I think it's so much kinder to my hair thanks to the flexing plates that shape to gather hair, meaning when I section my hair to straighten (or curl) you don't get hair that tugs on the plates or slips out entirely.
I love that I can do curls, waves and go for smooth, sleek hair. Another plus - it's so incredibly chic and I love the little Dyson-esque features; the magnetic 360 charging cable (that magnetic pull - so satisfying!), the snazzy presentation box (the ultimate luxury addition) and the travel charging dock (which I actually use every day - meaning my Corale sits like an ornament on my dressing table).
I like that you have three precise heat settings (165°C, 185°C and 210°C), and the big draw is obviously that it's cordless. There are other cordless straighteners on the market nowadays, but it seemed like a real game changer when the Corrale first launched. I wish you got a little longer charge - you get about 30 minutes. It can be a bit frustrating if you accidentally left it off the charging station the day before and then you find it has little charge - charging anxiety must be a thing? It does recharge in around 70 minutes though.
For this reason, I don't tend to travel with it. It's also quite heavy, too! The Corrale is very much my home straightener, but there is a flight-ready feature that lets you travel abroad with your straightener. I just prefer to leave it at home and pack another pair I'm less precious over - could you imagine losing your case with your Corrale inside? Heaven forbid."
Dyson launched its first hair straightener back in 2020, and the Corrale styler is the only straightener with flexing plates that shape to gather hair, so the added control ensures less heat is being applied. The Dyson styler is cordless for effortless curling and straightening, and the tool can be charged between styling on its charging dock.
Best hair straighteners for thick hair
ghd Max Styler Hair Straighteners
Key features
70% wider plates than the original ghd styler
Sleep mode after 30 minutes
2.7m cable
Control temperature of 185°c
HELLO!'s Commerce Writer Sophie Bates
"I have hair extensions, so straightening my hair can take a lot of time. Having a wider plate definitely cuts down my styling time, so I can split my hair into a few sections and the styler glides right through. These may not be the straighteners for you if you want a tool that curls and straightens, as I find that the plates are too wide for multi-use. They straighten my hair so seamlessly though, and my hair always feels super soft after use."
The ghd Max Styler features wide plates for straightening more hair at once, with a high gloss coating that works to tackle frizz and maximise shine. The dual zone technology maintains consistent heat across the hair for efficient styling.
Best hair straighteners for afro hair
BaByliss PRO Keratin Lustre Hair Straighteners
Key features
10 temperature settings
3m swivel cord
Auto shut off after 60 minutes
The BaByliss Pro Keratin Lustre Hair Straightener features advanced ceramic plates for regulated temperature control. Suitable for all hair types, the styler features 10 heat settings for for versatility, ranging from 140°c-230°c.
Whilst we haven't tested the BaByliss hair straighteners ourselves, shoppers have given the styler an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon.
Best hair straighteners for versatile styling
Cloud Nine 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro Hair Straighteners
Key features
Controlled temperature of 150°c
Curved plates
Revive mode
Velvet-style case for travel
Protective heat guard to cover heated plates
HELLO!'s Commerce Writer Sophie Bates
"I've always struggled to curl my hair with straighteners, but the Contouring Iron made achieving soft waves so much easier. The curved plates glide through the hair so well whilst curling and straightening. I love that I can adjust the temperature settings, which is great for bleached hair and for when you just need to touch up your already styled hair."
Cloud Nine's latest hair tool has been designed to make curling hair as effortless as straightening with its innovative curved plate technology. The variable temperature control ranges from 100-200°c to ensure the correct temperature for different hair types and to minimise unnecessary damage.
The straightener uses Cloud Nine's signature healing minerals that lock in the hair's moisture to give the hair added shine. The tool's Revive Mode is gentle on the hair, combined with Axial Vibration technology to prevent any dragging.
Remington's Shine Therapy straightener uses advanced ceramic plates that are infused with Moroccan Argan Oil and Vitamin E to add shine and moisture to the hair whilst styling. The nine settings allow you to adjust the temperature to suit your hair type, with floating plates that ensure even pressure on the hair.
Whilst we haven't used the hair straighteners ourselves, the Remington styler has received 18,850 five-star ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.7 out of five.
Revamp's cordless hair straightener allows you to style your hair wherever you are with 30 minutes of use and a three-hour charging time. The compact tool is smaller than other straighteners so it's great for travelling, with three adjustable temperatures for use depending on your hair type. The ionic floating plates are infused with a combination of Progloss super smooth oils, including Keratin, Argan Oil and Coconut Oil.
We haven't tried the Revamp cordless hair straighteners ourselves, but the styling tool has received an average on 4.6 out of five stars from Boots shoppers.