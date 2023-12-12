I revived my frazzled blonde hair after years of damage in 3 simple steps

There's nothing more humbling than looking in the mirror and realising your hair has turned three alarmingly different shades of blonde. After years of over-bleaching my poor tresses, abusing my straighteners and getting lazy with my haircare, enough was enough.

I've always had incredibly fine and fragile hair that is prone to falling out, an irritated scalp and endless breakage. In fact, I've never been able to grow it longer than below my shoulders as it inevitably starts to thin – once even resulting in a strange lopsided hairdo due to always sleeping on the same side.

© Kate Thomas Before: A dry and damaged mismatched blonde with dark roots

Fellow bottle-enhanced blondes will know it's a fine line between a natural-looking blonde and ultra processed platinum shades. So I set off on a mission to salvage my frazzled locks and get back to the golden tone I used to be.

Calling upon the experts

After feeling increasingly unhappy with local salons making my highlights ever-blonder in a bid to banish dark root regrowth, I knew it was time for a change. Enter Beauty Club London, a venue that prides itself on housing some of the best professional hair colouring creative experts.

The uber chic salon, nestled just off Oxford Street, is a one-stop destination for all things beauty, offering nails and cocktails in its ultra stylish first-floor location. Specialising in colour corrections, my worries faded when my concerns over being 'too blonde' were patiently listened to for the first time in (quite honestly) years by super stylist Moe Harb.

© Kate Darkins Beauty Club London specialise in custom colour consultations - so they were my first port of call

Moe boasts 23 years in the business and specialises in free-hand hair colouring technique and blonde hair transformations, so I knew I was in good hands. He took the time to talk through my inspiration (queen of blondes Blake Lively, of course) and reassured me that it was indeed achievable. He ensured that the product didn't rest too long on my fine hair and instructed my hairstylist not to bring the colour down the whole length.

Highlights v balayage

To stop the vicious cycle of going blonder and blonder, Moe advised going easy on the highlights, instead favouring the subtly blended and softer look of balayage. A free-painting hand technique, it creates a gradation of lightness towards the ends. Ultimately, it's less of a commitment as it reduces the contrast between the roots and the rest of the hair, meaning my bank balance will be happier in future too.

Moe also suggested bringing in a warm light brown into my roots, ensuring regrowth will create a more low-maintenance and natural effect.

© Kate Denings Beauty Club London is a one-stop shop for hair and nails

Having never really gone darker before, I was a little apprehensive, but the results were subtle. My embattled blonde was given a new lease of life – and along with that, my confidence.

Less heat, more moisture

Of course, it's not just about the salon experience – blonde haircare needs to happen at home, too.

As someone with naturally wavy and unruly hair, I'm prone to going overboard with my hair straighteners and heated tools. While I never skip heat protectant and am a big fan of leave-in conditioners such as K-18's 'Leave In Molecular Repair Hair Mask' and Olaplex's 'No.3 Hair Perfector' pre-shampoo treatment, I definitely have a tendency to get lazy about haircare.

© Kate Darkins Beauty Collective London interiors

Things had to change. Since my SOS appointment, I've been maximising on moisture, incorporating weekly leave-in hair masks and nourishing treatments.

I've been letting my hair air-dry, reserving the straighteners for special occasions only and getting the maximum mileage out of my trusty Dyson AirWrap.

© Kate Thomas After: A more natural, glossy blonde that's easier to maintain

I've also been focusing on hair oiling, upping the habit from once a month to twice a week. Forest & Shore's 'Thrive Hair Growth Oil' has been my saviour; I apply it before bed the night before a hair wash, massaging the product into my scalp and bringing it down the lengths. While I can't say I've noticed a difference in my hair's growing power, it's definitely helped with thin spots on my scalp and given me a glossier, smoother blonde.

Ultimately, I finally feel free from the endless cycle of having to go blonder – and two months on, my hair looks a hell of a lot better.