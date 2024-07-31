How blue eyeliner became my secret weapon for confidence

For as long as I can remember, my makeup routine has been a series of safe choices - a mix of a light foundation or tinted moisturiser, a creamy natural blush, lip gloss or a nude lipstick and black mascara. The classic ‘no makeup makeup’ look. And as far as eye makeup goes, the most adventurous I normally get is a simple smokey eye look (and when I say simple, it basically consists of a finger smudge of a creamy shadow and a swatch of classic black eyeliner on my upper and lower lash lines).

But recently, I decided to step out of my comfort zone and try something new: blue eyeliner. Due to my job as a Beauty Editor, I was sent some new makeup to try and in tone of the goody bags there was a blue eyeliner that really stood out to me. I loved the shade name - Diana Blue. It brought back memories of the beautiful doey-blue-eyed liner look the late Princess Diana wore in the eighties. I remembered it well. It accentuated her eyes so effortlessly yet it was still so striking and different.

© Tim Graham Donna fondly remembered the late Princess Diana's love for blue eyeliner and how it made her look so effortlessly beautiful

So I decided to give it a try myself and to my surprise, the shot of electric blue became more than just a makeup experiment - it turned into a conversation starter and a source of countless compliments.

This simple change in my makeup routine not only made the whites of my eyes pop but it also boosted my confidence. Friends and followers on my Instagram complimented me on my makeup without specifically realising exactly what I’d done differently. I was surprised just how transformative the right pop of colour can be. Especially as you get older.

ALSO READ: Why being yourself is the most important beauty tool of all

As a woman approaching my fifties, I have learnt that by introducing more colours into my makeup bag not only helps to boost my mood, but it also helps to lift my face and brighten my complexion too. A simple splash of colour can do wonders for your self-esteem and I’ve found that the creativity involved in applying bright shades makes me feel a little more upbeat and energised, which let’s face it, is something we can all do with as a means to break free from the routine and monotony of everyday life.

Admittedly, my technique for wearing blue eyeliner is quite tame. I wear it on my upper waterline as it really helps to make the whites of my eyes pop while helping to make my eyelashes look longer.

Lan Nguyen-Grealis, the celebrity makeup artist who counts the singers Raye and Paloma Faith as clients explains that there are so many other ways to wear blue liner other than just on its own on your waterline. “Layer it over black eyeliner - this adds depth and makes the blue pop without being too overpowering,” she recommends. “Or wear it with complementary eyeshadow colours. Golds and bronzes work well and help the blue stand out.”

If you prefer a softer look like me, Lans suggests to “blend the blue eyeliner with a smudge brush or your fingertip. This can create a smoky effect that’s less intense but still eye-catching.” And if you’re feeling more adventurous, Lans suggests to “have fun and create a winged graphic line, and add a subtle highlight in the inner corner to make eyes pop.”

Once I’d tried the Diana Blue by Sweed I was hooked. It was a gorgeous vibrant and bold royal blue which Lans says “makes a strong statement and draws attention to the eyes.” I then tried a more classic navy blue by Victoria Beckham which I found to be a great alternative to black.

The compliments I've received are proof of how a little creativity and colour can make a big impact on how we feel about ourselves. So next time you’re in the mood for a pick-me-up, consider adding a splash of blue liner to your makeup routine. You might just find that this small change brings a bit of a spark to not only your face, but to your confidence too.