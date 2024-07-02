The £4.29 beauty buy I’ve been using for 30 years

As beauty writers, it's our job to try out all the new beauty launches on a weekly basis, and while it's fun to fall head over heels for a new hair serum or blusher, there's something about those long-loved skincare and makeup heroes you buy time and time again.

This week, HELLO!'s Beauty Collective share the beauty they purchase on repeat, from budge body care to high-end essentials.

Vanese Maddix, Beauty Journalist: Glossier 'Boy Brow', £22

"It wasn't until I was fifteen or sixteen that I discovered my love of all things beauty. I was a girl on a budget with no sense of a beauty routine, but even then, I swore by Glossier's Boy Brow - and at 29, I still use it daily.

"I first discovered Boy Brow while watching haul videos on YouTube. All of my favourite beauty gurus raved about how good it was, and as a long-term fan of the brand's founder, Emily Weiss - starting when she was the super intern on The Hills - I knew I needed to try it.

"As someone with naturally sparse brows, I was always on the hunt for a product to help fill them in. I never got on board with eyebrow pomade pots which everyone else seemed to be obsessed with at the time, so for me, Boy Brow was a game-changer.

"A quick swipe through my brows fills the sparse areas and adds shape and a tinted effect. It saves so much time in my routine and couldn't be easier to use on the go.

"A while ago Glossier added Grey and Dark Brown to the well-loved shade range and I realised Dark Brown was far more complimentary for my skin tone, so I switched to that one.

"It's a product that has seen me well into my twenties and while the packaging may change and price increase, the same great formula stays and for that very reason, I remain loyal."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Dior Addict 'Lip Glow', £32

"I've lost count of how many of Dior’s plush take on lip balms that I have finished. I’ve trieda variety of shades including Universal Clear, Pink and Coral - though my favourite is Cherry.

"Lip Glow is the ultimate softening lip balm, gliding on and leaving a low-maintenance sheer colour in its wake. You don’t need a mirror to apply meaning you can top up on the bus, on the way to work and post-gym with zero fuss

"It doesn't transfer onto your wine glass and the soft wash of colour makes me look wide awake even when I'm running on empty. Add one to your handbag, you won't regret it."

Ateh Jewel, Beauty Journalist: REN Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, from £15

"I love radiance and brightness but my skin doesn't love harsh physical exfoliation, which is why I love REN's Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask.

"I've been using it throughout my beauty life since it launched in 2000. It gently exfoliates my skin with lactic acid, pineapple and papaya extract and smells like a starburst, which I also love. I pop it on while I'm in the bath to multitask and my skin always looks glowing and fresh."

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: Palmer's 'Cocoa Butter', £4.29

"Moisturising my skin goes way beyond my (now) finessed beauty routine. Many of us remember our mum's (auntie's or grandma's) hand sweeping across our faces to make sure we gleamed brighter than the sun before leaving the house, and the cocoa butter she used for this ritual has remained a staple in my body care routine.

"Palmer's Cocoa Butter is the fail-safe, go-to product in the Lockett household. The intense hydration and skin nourishment is unrivalled, there's no ashy patches in sight, and the smell as you work it into your skin is delicious.

"Whilst I remain loyal to the Original Solid Formula, there are all types of wonderful variations to suit your needs and I am so very thankful to the Body Oil for when I’m feeling particularly lazy or pushed for time."

Sidra Imtiaz, Beauty Journalist: Dermalogica PreCleanse, £49

"When asked to name the beauty product I have been using the longest, it took me a moment to reflect on my ever-changing routine. As the nature of my job includes testing and trialling new launches, I rarely repeat products, even if I love them. However, there are certain beauty buys that, if given the opportunity, I always go back to and the one that has been part of my routine since 2019 is 'PreCleanse. Over the past five years, I've gone through countless bottles of this oil-based make-up remover.

"The Dermalogica Double Cleanse, comprising of this oil-based cleanser, and the brand's Special Cleansing Gel, is the essential first step in Dermalogica's recommended routine for all skin types and involves cleansing first with an oil-based formula, followed by a gel or cream cleanser. Whilst breakout-prone skin types might feel like an oil-based cleanser isn't right for them, I know from experience that this one doesn't clog pores or cause blemishes.

"You apply it to dry skin, massage in and mix with water to emulsify it into a milky foam that rinses off with no residue. I've used many balm and oil cleansers that leave a greasy film on the skin, but I've never had that problem with this one. I love how it melts away all makeup, SPF and pollutants with ease so I don't need to scrub or tug at my skin, particularly around the delicate eye area.

"Five years, endless skincare routine and ever-changing combination skin, Dermalogica's PreCleanse is the tried and tested hero that makes a reappearance on my shelves every few months, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Clarins Beauty Flash Balm, £38

"I was 16 and at school when I first started to use Clarins Beauty Flash Balm. It was revolutionary at the time - a grade above your regular face moisturiser due to its skin tightening and glow-giving properties.

"Even then, when my skin was in its prime, I loved how it transformed my complexion on days when it looked tired and bleurgh.

"Now in my late 40s, it's still one of my all time favourite skincare products and that's quite a claim considering how many creams, lotions and serums I've tested during my career as a Beauty Editor. Clarins reformulated the original version to clean up the formulation and now 96% of its ingredients are natural and I still love it as much as I did back then."