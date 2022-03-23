We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When you think of the late Princess Diana, you are often met with the most glamorous image. After all, the former wife of Prince Charles was impeccably well-dressed and of course, totally gorgeous.

Her makeup look was widely copied; from her voluminous short hairstyle to her flawless skin. One of her most iconic makeup looks has to be her blue eyeliner. It was pretty daring for a royal; in fact, no-one has really rocked it since and it was very directional at that time.

The mother of Prince William and Harry was often pictured with the bold pop of colour in her waterline, and she kept the rest of her makeup fairly simple, making her huge eyes stand out even more.

Diana's blue eyeliner was iconic

As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor and a busy mum, doing my makeup for a night out when my son is in bed is majorly fun, and I've recently been looking to Diana for inspiration.

The blue shade made her eyes seriously pop

I love her blue eyeliner look; it's so quick and makes a big impact. Watch the video for my take on this look and how you can recreate it for yourself.

How do you wear blue eyeliner?

Makeup Artist Bridget O’Keeffe, founder of Blush + Blow is a big fan of the blue-ti-ful look, telling HELLO!: "I love the use of coloured liner in the water line. It's a really easy way to make a look more interesting without needing to worry about being able to use the technique as well as a makeup artist - there’s nothing to it!"

She added: "The key thing to remember is that you need to use the right colour for your eye colour. Blue in the water line is ‘Classic Diana’ and works well for her blue eyes. A light colour helps to lift and brighten the eye, making them look bigger."

Which eye colour best suits blue eyeliner?

For brown eyes, green or purple is complimentary. Green eyes are the most versatile - you can really have fun experimenting with different colours in the waterline of green eyes, most colours work really well.”

