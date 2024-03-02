Raye delivers spine-tingling performance after huge win at BRITs - watch

After winning a sensational three awards, Raye was back on the BRITs 2024 stage – but this time, it was for an epic performance! The audience and viewers at home were left captivated as she sang Ice Cream Man from her album My 21st Century Blues.

Accompanied with an incredible band, the 26-year-old then moved onto her TikTok hit song Prada and Escapism - the track that won her Best Song of the Year earlier. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Raye performs at BRIT Awards

On the night, Raye won an impressive four awards. "What is actually happening right now...? I just don't understand," she said, adding that she released her first mixtape when she was 16.

"But I do feel like a new artist - I got to start again. The artist I was three years ago would not believe the sight she's seeing today."

The British singer-songwriter won awards for Best R&B, Best New Artist and Song of the Year. She had already been named songwriter of the year, becoming the first woman to do so.



© Getty Raye performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena

Raye, who has been nominated for an impressive seven awards, is now level with the record for the most number of Brits won in one award year along with Blur, Harry Styles and Adele.

After her performance, Raye picked up the Album of the Year gong for My 21st Century Blues. The singer broke down in tears as she was joined by jer grandmother on stage, saying: "You just don't understand what this means to me."

She added: "My middle name is Agatha and this is Agatha Dawson. I'm so proud of this album. I'm in love with music. All I ever wanted to be is an artist and now I'm an artist with an album of the year!"